After Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards' Daughter Joined OnlyFans, Her Famous Parents Had Pretty Different Reactions

These days, celebrities are finding a myriad of ways to make money to supplement their usual flows of income. One of the most popular methods that many TV and film personalities have been using as of late is OnlyFans, where stars can share sensual content with their loyal devotees. It’s been interesting to watch so many make the leap to the platform, and some may be surprised by one of its more recent additions. Sam Sheen, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards is now on the site, and her famous parents had some varied reactions.

Sam Sheen took to Instagram to share a pic and entice her followers to check out more on her OnlyFans account. The post caught plenty of eyes, with many in the comments showing love to the young media personality. One of those to comment was none other than her mother. The former, but still frequently mentioned, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chimed in with a sweet message of support for her teenage child:

Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you ❤️

Whether Denise Richards ever expected her daughter to take up a gig like this one is anyone’s guess. But it’s sweet to see that she still has her back during this time. You can check out the 18-year-old’s post down below:

Charlie Sheen, on the other hand, offered up a somewhat blunter assessment of his daughter’s new side enterprise. The Two and a Half Men alum released a statement through his publicist and shared it with ET . In it, the polarzing actor made it clear that he does not “condone” his daughter’s decision, and he revealed the words of advice he bestowed upon her:

She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.

Some may be surprised to hear the actor’s thoughts given his personal history. While he hasn’t personally engaged in a platform like OnlyFans, he has enjoyed the company of those who may have. In the months leading up to his departure from Chuck Lorre’s hit CBS comedy , he was reportedly partying with porn stars and prostitutes in Las Vegas . After getting wind of the comments, Denise Richards responded with some thoughts of her own:

Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.

At the very least, one can see why Sam Sheen would view OnlyFans as a viable way to earn money. “Cash me outside” girl Bhad Bahbie claims she can retire , thanks to the money she’s made from it. 90 Day Fiancé stars have also found success, with one even making big bucks by selling farts . And if that weren’t enough, Baywatch icon Carmen Electra has even joined along with a former WWE star .

It remains to be seen just how success Sam Sheen will find on the subscription content service. But surely knowing that she has the support of at least one of her celebrity parents should provide her with some comfort as she progresses.