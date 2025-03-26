'It's Gotta Go Somewhere': Chicago P.D. Star Broke Down Chief Reid's Big Reveal, And I'm Ready For Voight To Finally Make His Move

The three shows of NBC's One Chicago are finally returning from their mini break in the 2025 TV schedule, and Chicago P.D. has some big developments to follow up on. Chief Reid opened up to Voight about the death of his mother motivating him to become a cop, while Voight needs to take him down due to all the dirt that Reid has on him and the Intelligence Unit. Shawn Hatosy, who joined P.D. in Season 12 to play Reid, spoke with CinemaBlend about what went down, and Voight's final words of this particular episode (available streaming now with a Peacock subscription) set the stage for a fight back against the deputy chief.

That episode, called "Greater Good," established that Reid doesn't just have dirt to use on Voight and Co. in Intelligence; he was able to quickly get a warrant signed by a judge and a suspect confessed suspiciously quickly because he seemingly has damning info on them as well. I personally have found it entertaining to see Reid out-Voighting Voight, especially after Jason Beghe's character recently called all the way back to the series premiere. He's almost certainly bad news in the long run, especially with Voight only confiding in ASA Chapman instead of his whole team.

When I spoke with Shawn Hatosy, I had to know: how safe does Reid feel in having dirt on powerful as well as very bad people? The Animal Kingdom alum responded:

Well, I don't think he's stupid, and it was something that I thought a lot about, too, because if he's going to be making these moves, he's vulnerable because he's going to have enemies, and as it gets a little bit tense between Voight in their relationship, it can't stay this friendship that they've been talking about. [laughs] It's gotta go somewhere. And he's smart enough to know that Voight is going to have a move, so it'll be nice to see how he defends himself and where it takes the friendship.

Reid was clearly comfortable enough in the power he has over certain people to make some pretty obvious sketchy moves in the "Greater Good," and being "friends" with him doesn't exactly translate to being sincere bosom buddies. Suffice it to say that there are plenty of strings attached... but per Hatosy, Reid knows Voight well enough to expect the sergeant to strike back.

Personally, I'm curious to see if Reid's story about his mother's murder will affect Voight and Chapman's attempt to take him down moving forward. The reveal was certainly the biggest bit of backstory for the character in Season 12 to that point, and Shawn Hatosy shared his thoughts on the exposition:

I didn't know about that. There's a scene in Hank's office where Hank is struggling to get a warrant, and Reid comes in and explains that he can get it, and Hank asks, 'How?' And Reid says, 'Does it really matter how we get it, as long as we get it, because we're going to do the right thing here?' So he goes into what made him become a cop in the first place? And we learn in this instance that Reid's mother was murdered in a botched bank robbery, and that's what made him become a cop. That's what pushed him towards promoting up and getting to the top.

A tragic backstory is as good a reason as ever to pursue a career in law enforcement in One Chicago, and P.D. has never been full of cops who follow all the rules. Still, somebody in a position of power within the CPD has to be pretty sketchy for Voight of all people to object! Hatosy went on:

I believe that that's a true story. I believe that that is the truth and why he's become who he has become. And I also think that it has colored why he is sort of loose with where the line is, because when you're up against a world that is that dark and challenging, you kind of have to do what you have to do in order to take out the bad guys.

So, with Chicago P.D. approaching the end of Season 12 and the Burzek wedding on the way with hopefully a decent amount of tragedy-free screentime, when will the show pick up this storyline with Voight and Reid? We may have to just wait and see, as the promo for the new episode on March 26 promises an exciting installment for Marina Squerciati's Burgess in particular. Take a look:

As always, Chicago P.D. airs last in NBC's One Chicago Wednesday primetime block, which starts with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, continues with Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET, and then concludes with P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. None of the shows have been renewed just yet at the time of writing, but considering that NBC has only had good news for two comedies so far in 2025, I for one don't take that as a bad sign for One Chicago.