After Fan Backlash Over Maria, Survivor Issues Statement To The Community Asking For Kindness

Survivor is known as one of the best reality shows of all time, and is credited for inspiring countless series that followed over the two decades and change that it's been on the air. While some viewers are catching up and figuring out how to watch Survivor 46, the hardcore fans are still reeling from the season's wild finale. And after fan backlash online over Maria, Survivor issued a statement to the community asking for kindness.

The 46th season of Survivor (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription) had plenty of twists and turns, and the finale was no exception. Fans thought Maria turned into a villain when she voted for Kenzie to win, therefore costing her #1 ally Charlie a million dollars. But since then, Maria has faced a ton of hate online, leading the show to post a message on Instagram asking fans to be gentler with the contestants. Check it out below:

There you have it. Clearly the discourse has gotten loud and toxic enough that the official social media of Survivor has weighed in and asked the fans to change their ways. We'll just have to wait and see if this makes things better for the cast of Survivor 46, some of whom are continuing to feud online like Liz and Q.

The most recent cast made great TV, some of whom are contestants we need to see back on Survivor soon. Some of the best Survivor seasons are because of the cast having strong emotions toward each other, and 46 is definitely in that category. Although the fans directing hate at Maria and calling her, while also doing things like showing up to Kenzie's workplace is another level entirely.

While I personally don't agree with Maria's choice to vote for Kenzie (especially after she tried and failed to blindside Charlie), I can't imagine actually reaching out or harassing her for it. This fan passion is why the show is still running decades later, but it can also make for a toxic experience for the contestants, who are already struggling with newfound notoriety and the trauma of the game itself.

While Jeff Probst revealed that Survivor 50 will feature returning players, I have to wonder if fan behavior has discouraged some of the Season 46 cast from trying to return for another season of gameplay.

The drama continues for the cast of Season 46, but hopefully things eventually quiet down as we get farther away from its time on the air. Venus recently deactivated her Twitter after beefing with both Q and Maria on social media, while a number of the cast has come to the latter's defense as she was targeted online.

Survivor will return for another season this fall. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.