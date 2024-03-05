After Jessica Simpson Spoke Out About Online ‘Scrutiny,’ She’s Still Taking Flak On Her Instagram

Jessica Simpson has notably lost weight several times in her history of being in the public eye; this includes losing 100 pounds by 2020 after the birth of her daughter Birdie. However, while she’s basically maintained the same weight and been happy with her body no matter her size, she revealed a short while ago that she’s still being scrutinized, and it’s never been more apparent than a few recent instagram posts.

What Jessica Simpson Said About ‘Being Still Scrutinized’

A while back, the ”Irresistible” singer explained that the Internet has not been kind to her basically ever. When she became famous in the early ‘00s she said there was “scrutiny” on her body, her looks, and even those Daisy Dukes she wore in Dukes of Hazzard. Then she became a mom, gained weight, lost weight, and now very much still putting herself out there on social media. But when an Access Hollywood interviewer asked her what it was like now that things are “changing” for women in Hollywood, she made it clear things haven’t changed for her.

My kids see me being still scrutinized, and it’s very confusing to them because they’re like, ‘Well,I don’t even understand this. Why don’t they just say you look pretty, mom? You look pretty.’ I wish I could say for me that it’s gotten better, but it still remains the same. And I don’t know why. But it’s OK because honestly for the Jessica Simpson collection it’s been a beautiful thing. Because I have been every size.

While the silver lining of having a successful clothing line with double denim and more is probably a reasonably good way to comfort oneself, the point remains. Fans do not seem to want to be kind to a celebrity who has gone through so many different size amalgamations over the years. Simpson also told the outlet her big message for herself and her kids is: “ You don’t dress for anyone else. You don’t try to look like anybody else.”

She’s stuck by this in recent posts, but fans are still not cutting her any slack.

Despite scrutiny, Jessica Simpson has been an open book on social media, even sharing candid posts peeing on set (that have also incited fan comments). She shared some photos recently showcasing her bright fashion sense. Chief among them were posts in orange and pink dresses she's worn recently, including the one below.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) A photo posted by on

Myriad fans commented on the post, but many of the top comments were about the former reality star's current looks. Here's a smattering of the type of comments she has seen on a daily basis:

This really is coming from a good place. You’re beautiful when you have a little more weight on you. This is not a natural or healthy look.

She is gorgeous but I always thing she looks like she may drool.

You don't even look like yourself. You were so beautiful.

I feel so bad for her…🥺 such a beautiful woman and is taken by ‘Hollywood’ standards…

Girl, I LOVED your natural beauty …you were bomb gorgeous. you could literally wear zero makeup and be totally stunning. you don’t need the extra, your beautiful all on your own.

While a few additional fans came to her defense, it seems as if many people commenting on her posts are fine commenting on her body in ways she’s specifically noted and asked people not to. In fact, in the past Ms. Simpson has noted whether people are complimenting her weight loss or making disparaging comments about her looks, it’s not the right approach. She says talking about people’s bodies is not OK, period.

I think that, more than weight, that people have focused on, we need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight. It doesn’t even need to be a conversation. It all matters. If you say the person looks great because they are skinny [that’s not great]... I try to not complain about myself in front of them. I try to not diet in front of them. I try to live a healthy lifestyle. That’s why I quit drinking.