Jessica Simpson Jokes She's 'Always Been Known For [Her] Double D's' In New Post
Count on Jessica Simpson to have jokes about anything on social media, even her "Double D's."
Jessica Simpson has spent a lot of time in the spotlight for reasons ranging from her music career to her stint on reality TV to opening up about a very difficult period in her life. She also is no stranger to sharing bikini photos online via her social media, to update on her weight loss journey and celebrate her own milestones as just two reasons. Now, she has shared a fun photo of herself, complete with a caption about being known for her “Double D’s.”
The singer/actress/author/fashion designer took to Instagram to show off a new look from her Jessica Simpson Style campaign shoot… and clarify the kind of “Double D’s” she was talking about! Take a look:
Denim-on-denim is evidently a fashion trend for Jessica Simpson Style moving forward, and I think it’s safe to say that she looks so amazing in the outfit that it might just catch on with her fans. Not only did she promote the upcoming campaign for her brand, but she delivered the kind of humor that she has become known for on social media. And the comment section isn’t nearly as divided as when she dropped a pic of herself peeing!
The double denim look comes just under a year after Simpson scored a big win with her fashion company. After being created by the artist in 2005 and expanded with a deal with Sequential Brands Group Inc. in 2015, financial troubles at Sequential caused problems for her business and its image. After deciding in 2019 to attempt to get ownership of The Jessica Simpson Collection back, she was finally triumphant in 2022, and told Forbes:
Along with her mother, Jessica Simpson now has full ownership of The Jessica Simpson Collection. Her comment at the time about never losing faith in herself is especially nice to see after everything she has had to overcome while in the public eye. She even revealed previously that she can’t watch her infamous interview with Ellen DeGeneres, and said a couple years earlier that she had no interest in returning to reality TV.
All in all, the latest updates from Jessica Simpson point toward an artist, wife, and mom who is thriving, including production of a memoir TV pilot. In 2022, she shared that she’ll never get used to people discussing her weight, but got some advice about being asked about her looks from none other than Lynda Carter during their time on Dukes of Hazzard.
Hopefully Jessica Simpson’s fashion line will thrive as well. I can’t think of a better way to hype the denim-on-denim look than Simpson herself rocking the jean jacket along with a pair of jeans. Who knows? Maybe it’ll be the hot new trend of summer 2023!
