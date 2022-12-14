After Josh Groban's Beauty And The Beast Gets A Wild Costume Reveal, The Internet Has Thoughts

Coming to ABC this Thursday before landing among Disney+’s December releases is an exciting tribute to Disney’s iconic Beauty and the Beast for its 30th anniversary . The TV special stars H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as her Beast. Ahead of its premiere, the first image of the Beast in costume has been released and it’s wild. And of course, the internet has thoughts.

While all the other promo images have greatly shown Josh Groban as his human self wearing prince-like capes, we finally know how the production will be handling his beast form. Check out the first look, per Entertainment Weekly :

EW has a first look at Josh Groban as the Beast — plus more photos from the ABC special starring H.E.R., Shania Twain, Martin Short, and more recreating the Disney classic 'Beauty and the Beast' https://t.co/URQ0roCdrDDecember 14, 2022 See more

Rather than Josh Groban wearing face prosthetics, the singer, who previously lent his voice to the live-action movie , is set to perform inside a massive Beast puppet. Groben was reportedly “not expecting” the new vision for the character, and apparently “his mouth was open” when the costuming choice was shown to him. Groban then learned to operate it for Beauty and the Beast. Following the costume reveal, Twitter is sounding off with comments such as this:

What...is his costume. @AmyKinLA on Twitter

This is either going to be an incredible new version of Beast, or a disaster. It looks like Josh Groban will live inside this puppet and operate it as he also sings in the 30th-anniversary celebration. Here’s another reaction:

Apparently in this version Beast is a Gundam? @itsdlevy on Twitter

Gundam as in those Japanese giant robots. This Beast doesn’t necessarily look like the Disney animated version, but hey neither does H.E.R., who will play the first Black and Filipino Belle in this Beauty and the Beast . It is exciting to see this production taking creative liberties with its version. Looks like it will pay homage to the classic and bring a little something new. While, there is some confusion from the internet, a lot of people are into it too, like this person who posted:

That Beast costume is so incredibly weird and over the top. It’s a true WTF but I’m here for all of this. @to_astonish on Twitter

Along with H.E.R. and Josh Groban playing the leads, two entertainment icons are in supporting roles for the tribute. Martin Short will play Lumiere and Shania Twain will be Mrs. Potts. Additionally, Hamilton star Joshua Henry will play Gaston, David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth, Jon Jon Briones will play Maurice, Rizwan Manji will be LeFou, Leo Abelo Perry is going to be Chip and Rita Moreno will narrate. Another Twitter user said it best:

This thing is going to be insane! I LOVE IT ALREADY!!! 😱😍 @AlyssaLopez92 on Twitter