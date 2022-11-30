What's Coming To Disney+ In December 2022

2022 has almost come to an end and that means we have one last month of Disney+ content to enjoy before the new year arrives. It's been an uneven year, with some months bringing lots of new content, and other months seemingly scraping the bottom of the barrel. The quality of original shows has been good, but the volume of missing Disney library content is still extensive. But on balance, a Disney+ subscription is something worth having.

Star Wars and Marvel have done their part this year, so as far as Disney+ original series go, the year will wrap up with the the sequel series to the Lucasfilm classic Willow and a new sequel series to the popular National Treasure. And of course, with it being Christmas we'll see some new holiday content including a musical special from Pentatonix, and (to be found in the extras section) a version of Muppet Christmas Carol that includes the famously cut song. Here's everything else set to arrive in December.

Friday, December 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays



Wednesday, December 7

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale - Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”

The Santa Clauses - Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 8

Willow - Episode 3

Thursday, December 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Premiere

Friday, December 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Wednesday, December 14

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 1 “I’m a Ghost”, Episode 2 “The Treasure Map”

The Santa Clauses - Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 9

Willow - Episode 4

The Willow and National Treasure series will continue through December and into the new year. The second half of the month will include some interesting content for musical fans. If These Walls Could Sing is a Disney+ (opens in new tab) original special that will chart the history of the iconic Abbey Road Studio. Just after Christmas we'll see the broadcast of a special Hollywood Bowl show celebrating the music of Encanto, just about one year after the film hit the streaming service and took the world by storm.

Thursday, December 15

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing

Le Pupille

Wednesday, December 21

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 10

Willow - Episode 5

Friday, December 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Wednesday, December 28

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Street Genius (S1, S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 4 “Charlotte”

Willow - Episode 6

Friday, December 30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube

Once 2022 has come to an end eyes will shift toward 2023 and another year on Disney+. We know some of what the year will bring, there will be new Marvel series and the return of fan-favorite The Mandalorian. Beyond that, there are always some surprises, so time will tell just what the future has in store.