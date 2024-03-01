After Law And Order: Organized Crime Episode's Hidden SVU Connection, Stabler Is In Serious Danger With A Former Co-Star Returning

Spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4, called "Beyond the Sea."

Elliot Stabler was still out of his usual Law & Order: Organized Crime stomping grounds in "Beyond the Sea" after Rita's death drew him out of NYC and into an investigation into a serial killer. The latest episode of the 2024 TV schedule revealed just how gruesome the murders were, and the promo for what's ahead suggests that the killer has similar plans for Stabler. First, though, there was a tie to Law & Order: SVU that even diehard fans of both shows might have missed! Let's start there.

The Law & Order: SVU Connection

As it turns out, "Beyond the Sea" was directed by Jean de Segonzac, who also helmed the pilot of Law & Order: SVU way back in 1999. While nobody could have known at the time that the Law & Order spinoff would go on to last 25 seasons and counting, the director obviously crafted something successful to stand the test of time. I rewatched the pilot just last year and came to a realization about Mariska Hargitay.

"Beyond the Sea" isn't quite as major as the series premiere of a future smash hit, but the SVU director helming what turned out to be a game-changing OC episode is a fun but subtle tie for me as a fan of both shows. Plus, both Rick Gonzalez (Bobby Reyes) and Ainsley Seiger (Jet) seemed pretty dazzled to have him on set as well. Take a look:

The director isn't kidding about having a lot of experience with Wolf Entertainment TV shows. This was actually his seventh episode of Organized Crime, and he's credited with 53 episodes of SVU and 13 episodes of Law & Order, plus FBI and FBI: Most Wanted over on CBS and all three One Chicago shows elsewhere on NBC.

Another SVU alum is on the way sooner rather than later to OC, and any fan would be hard-pressed to overlook his upcoming arrival based on the promo.

Don Cragen Returns To Organized Crime With Stabler In Danger

Dann Florek already ranked on the list of Law & Order actors who appeared in the most episodes of the franchise thanks to SVU and the original series, but he's had a part to play on OC as well over the years as Don Cragen. The actor appeared in the show's second season for two episodes, and Give Me My Remote reports that he'll appear as a guest star in two episodes of Season 4, starting with the next one following "Beyond the Sea" on March 14.

We may not want to celebrate too enthusiastically just yet, though, as the promo suggests that he doesn't arrive for a good reason, and Stabler is in some serious danger. Take a look:

Keep tuning in to NBC on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime's fourth season, following SVU at 9 p.m. and Law & Order at 9 p.m. You can also revisit old episodes – including those with Cragen – streaming via Peacock Premium subscription.