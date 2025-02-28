After Matlock’s Big Scene With Kathy Bates And Beau Bridges, I Kind Of Don’t Want Matty To Sink Jacobson Moore

Warning: spoilers for Matlock Season 1, Episode 13 - “Pregame” are in play. If you’re not current, you’ve been warned.

Pressure is mounting in the life of Kathy Bates’ Madeline Kingston, and the latest episode of Matlock raised the stakes a little higher. Her exploits through the 2025 TV schedule have gotten quite personal, thanks to two cases in a row opening up some old wounds. Last week saw Matlock’s future hinging on one word , but in the latest case file, titled “Pregame,” we saw an ending so mellow that it has me hoping one of Jacobson Moore’s potential big bads will be taken off the board real soon.

(Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Matlock’s ‘Pregame’ Saw Matty And Senior Trauma Bonding

That’s because this chapter in CBS’ hit legal drama saw Matty and Howard Markston Sr. (Beau Bridges) get high together. I know it sounds weird, but hear me out. Through the light-hearted session of edibles, zero-gravity chairs, and that sweet sweet OG theme song, it was time to get into the serious stuff. Our incognito protagonist actually had a bit of a heart to heart with the guy who’s running the show.

Howard opened up under the influence of the Devil’s Lettuce, and revealed he lost his brother in a car accident shortly after a huge fight. Still feeling guilt over how things ended, Matlock’s senior legal partner admitted to shouting his heart out to his sibling’s spirit, and encouraged Matty to do the same.

Without naming her late daughter Ellie, Madeline did shout cry “I’m sorry” to relieve herself of the pain. In that moment, Madeline Kingston and Howard Markston were no longer implied rivals; they were friends. If Matlock could end every episode with these two getting high, similar to Boston Legal’s episodic ritual ending on James Spader and William Shatner hanging out, I’d be totally okay with that.

(Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

I Really Don’t Want Senior To Be Matlock’s Big Bad

Much like the time Matlock finally let Matty become friends with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), I want to believe that this is a sign that Howard’s not our guy. If we’re using the process of elimination, Ms. Kingston has now befriended two of the three major suspects on her Welbrexa clue board.

Which leaves Julian (Jason Ritter) as the last suspect standing, and he’s been firmly in the crosshairs for the past couple of weeks. At the moment, I think I’d be okay with Howard’s son being revealed to be the person pulling the strings, in light of how his behavior has changed in the post-affair bombshell climate.

Then again, Shae Banfield (Yael Grobglas) is still on the board. Seeing as Matlock’s case of the week focused on a dangerous product that used some shady marketing practices to stay in business, I sense that a breadcrumb has been left on the trail that could clear all three suspects once and for all.

(Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Which does pose one major question for the long game of showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman’s legal dramedy: once Madeline Kingston’s vengeance is secured and her identity is revealed, would she still be welcomed at Jacobson Moore? I think I hear my Paramount+ subscription calling, in the name of a deep dive through Matlock’s previous episodes.