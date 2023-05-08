After Megyn Kelly Said Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t ‘Relevant,’ John Legend Clapped Back
John Legend had words for Megyn Kelly.
Megyn Kelly has made headlines more than a few times over the years for making controversial statements. In some cases, the media personality – who formerly worked at Fox News and NBC – has criticized other public figures. She called out Meghan Markle for referring to Prince Harry as her “husband” and called Trevor Noah a “ratings killer” ahead of his exit from The Daily Show. Kelly even drew the ire of Debra Messing after she made Will & Grace-related jokes during an interview. More recently, Kelly critiqued Chrissy Teigen over her appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and said she wasn’t “relevant.” This led the star’s husband, John Legend, to clap back.
What Did Megyn Kelly Say About Chrissy Teigen?
The 52-year-old media personality made the statements during an installment of her SiriusXM podcast. At the time, she was discussing her issues with the annual press-centered event mentioned above. The former Kelly File host used Chrissy Teigen to illustrate her belief that the dinner has dipped in terms of quality. She ultimately zeroed in on Teigen’s dress, claiming that it was inappropriate for the occasion. The analyst also criticized the fact that Teigen and John Legend were accompanied by three “minions” who were holding the train of her dress:
Megyn Kelly seems to believe that the Lip Sync Battle alum’s appearance and entrance represent the “absurdity,” “elitism” and “self-importance” of the WHCD. She also referred to the gathering as a “fake, stupid event,” and you can hear her comments in their entirety by watching the YouTube clip below:
As of this writing, that video has more than 500,000 views as well as more than 2,000 comments. So it’s fair to say that it’s garnered a considerable amount of attention at this point. The host isn’t backing down from her stance either, as she doubled down on it when she shared that link on Twitter. A number of her followers expressed support for her views via the comment section, but John Legend’s stance is considerably different.
How Did John Legend Respond To The Statements Made About His Wife?
The former Voice coach was recently approached by TMZ, who asked for his take on the former America Live host’s sentiments. John Legend gave a very direct response, as he claimed that Megyn Kelly simply “likes attention” and that she “needs it” following her exit from Fox News. The Grammy winner also shared his view on why Kelly felt the need to comment on his wife in the first place:
He also said that the conservative firebrand can “shut up” before praising Chrissy Teigen. While the musician acknowledged that it’s not normal for someone to carry one’s dress in public, he mentioned that his spouse is “kind,” “loving” and “down to earth.”
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen seem to have a loving relationship, which even sees them throw playful jabs at each other from time to time. (Teigen once roasted Legend over the La La Land/Oscars debacle). However, the two have publicly supported each other on multiple occasions as well, with Legend notably praising his wife in the aftermath of their family’s miscarriage in 2022. So it’s not all that surprising that he would stand up for her in this case and, if history gives us any indication, he’ll continue to have her back. As for whether Megyn Kelly chooses to respond to his comments, that remains to be seen.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable