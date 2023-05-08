After Megyn Kelly Said Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t ‘Relevant,’ John Legend Clapped Back

Megyn Kelly has made headlines more than a few times over the years for making controversial statements. In some cases, the media personality – who formerly worked at Fox News and NBC – has criticized other public figures. She called out Meghan Markle for referring to Prince Harry as her “husband” and called Trevor Noah a “ratings killer” ahead of his exit from The Daily Show. Kelly even drew the ire of Debra Messing after she made Will & Grace-related jokes during an interview. More recently, Kelly critiqued Chrissy Teigen over her appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and said she wasn’t “relevant.” This led the star’s husband, John Legend, to clap back.

What Did Megyn Kelly Say About Chrissy Teigen?

The 52-year-old media personality made the statements during an installment of her SiriusXM podcast. At the time, she was discussing her issues with the annual press-centered event mentioned above. The former Kelly File host used Chrissy Teigen to illustrate her belief that the dinner has dipped in terms of quality. She ultimately zeroed in on Teigen’s dress, claiming that it was inappropriate for the occasion. The analyst also criticized the fact that Teigen and John Legend were accompanied by three “minions” who were holding the train of her dress:

I can see underwear, ok? I can see London, I see France, I see Chrissy’s underpants. Nobody shows underpants at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, ok, Chrissy? And nobody shows up with serfs to carry their train, which there shouldn’t be on your White House Correspondents’ Dinner dress anyway, because it’s barely a formal event.

Megyn Kelly seems to believe that the Lip Sync Battle alum’s appearance and entrance represent the “absurdity,” “elitism” and “self-importance” of the WHCD. She also referred to the gathering as a “fake, stupid event,” and you can hear her comments in their entirety by watching the YouTube clip below:

As of this writing, that video has more than 500,000 views as well as more than 2,000 comments. So it’s fair to say that it’s garnered a considerable amount of attention at this point. The host isn’t backing down from her stance either, as she doubled down on it when she shared that link on Twitter . A number of her followers expressed support for her views via the comment section, but John Legend’s stance is considerably different.

How Did John Legend Respond To The Statements Made About His Wife?

The former Voice coach was recently approached by TMZ , who asked for his take on the former America Live host’s sentiments. John Legend gave a very direct response, as he claimed that Megyn Kelly simply “likes attention” and that she “needs it” following her exit from Fox News. The Grammy winner also shared his view on why Kelly felt the need to comment on his wife in the first place:

She pissed all the conservatives off when she asked [Former President Donald] Trump a tough question. So now, she’s trying to figure out a way to win ‘em back. … She’s desperate.

He also said that the conservative firebrand can “shut up” before praising Chrissy Teigen. While the musician acknowledged that it’s not normal for someone to carry one’s dress in public, he mentioned that his spouse is “kind,” “loving” and “down to earth.”