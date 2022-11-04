Twitter Has Thoughts After Megyn Kelly Calls Out Meghan Markle For Referring To Prince Harry As Her ‘Husband’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of tons of media coverage since their 2018 royal wedding. Their decision to relinquish their royal duties and move to the United States was met with strong opinions on all sides of the issue, particularly after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey . Now, the Duchess of Sussex is facing criticism again, as former news anchor Megyn Kelly took issue with Markle calling Prince Harry “my husband,” and fans have taken to social media in the actress' defense.

On the November 1 episode of her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show , the media personality mentioned that she finds it “annoying” how Meghan Markle refers to Prince Harry. She mocked the former Suits actress, dramatically saying “my husband,” before continuing:

We get it, you bagged the gorilla. Congratulations, you got the big bear. You want us to know. We know.

But apparently, it’s not “all of us” who are bothered by the phrase, as Megyn Kelly claimed, because Twitter exploded in support of the couple. The hashtag #MeghansHusband was trending days after the interview aired, as fans shared photos of the famous couple being pretty adorable together. Many, like this person, pointed out the loving way that Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle:

Have you noticed the way #PrinceHarry always looks at his gorgeous Black wife? 😍#MeghansHusband pic.twitter.com/7uYk5T0EO0November 4, 2022 See more

Another fan pointed out that Prince Harry made his priorities clear — choosing to be Meghan's husband first — when the family relocated to California:

He would rather be her husband than be your prince #MeghansHusband pic.twitter.com/sM6247eVUqNovember 3, 2022 See more

Another echoed that statement, calling back to the couple’s gorgeous wedding, and saying that everyone deserves a partner who will prioritize his wife and children:

Everyone deserves a husband who puts his wife and children first! Just like #MeghansHusband does for her and their kids! pic.twitter.com/sx67s4c73SNovember 4, 2022 See more

The spousal pride seems to go both ways, as one fan shared a video of clips featuring Prince Harry referring to Meghan Markle as “my wife.”

Prince Harry calling his wife Meghan 🥰“My wife and I”“Me and my wife”“Soulmate in my wife”“My incredible wife” pic.twitter.com/Q8bPXf7dz7November 3, 2022 See more

The former news anchor has been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle in the past. She's faced accusations of racism, including having her NBC talk show Megyn Kelly Today canceled after she made controversial statements about blackface being used in Halloween costumes. Many Twitter users who commented about Megyn Kelly's podcast thought there were undertones of "racism" in the host's gripes about the Archetypes podcaster’s use of “my husband,” with one fan saying:

I had to look into why #MeghansHusband was trending. It turns out someone that I never heard of until today, Megyn Kelly has an issue with Meghan Markle calling her husband...her hushand? Racism comes in all forms. TAKE NOTE!November 3, 2022 See more

In the end, it seemed like a lot of people just didn’t understand what the big deal was. Prince Harry is the Deal or No Deal alum’s husband, so why shouldn’t she call him that? This fan thinks it’s a “stupid” thing to get upset about:

Meghan's husband. There I said it. This makes a certain irrelevant Karen mad. Imagine calling the manager because someone called their husband, their husband. Jealousy and racism makes people stupid.#MeghansHusband pic.twitter.com/cO2p7XRU1cNovember 3, 2022 See more