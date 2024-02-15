After Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Received Backlash Over Their Website, His Reported Response Has To Do With The King's Health

Amid all the news surrounding King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Prince Harry visiting him, another matter making headlines is surrounding the prince and Meghan Markle’s royal website. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new website has received major backlash, and now the prince is reportedly responding to it, asking people to focus on his father and his recovery instead.

So, this all started when folks noticed that on sussex.com Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use their official royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as the coat of arms. People were upset about it, and complained that since they stepped down from their royal duties, they should not necessarily be using those titles. Now, The Times (via Page Six ) has reported the prince’s alleged response to all of this, with a source saying:

It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn’t even been part of a conversation.

Along with this source claiming that the Royal Family has no issue with this updated website, they also said there are bigger things to worry about right now. Supposedly, Prince Harry believes:

Harry is more concerned about the health and well-being of the King and Kate [Middleton] and thinks that is where the focus should be.

Before King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, it was reported that Markle and Prince Harry reached out to him and Kate Middleton who were both hospitalized. The Princess of Wales was at the hospital for abdominal surgery, while her father-in-law was being treated for an enlarged prostate. Not long after that, it was announced that the king had cancer, and his youngest son quickly flew to the UK to visit him.

So, while these comments are allegedly what Prince Harry thinks, based on the events of the past few weeks they track.

The source then doubled down on the criticisms surrounding their website and the use of the couples’ royal titles, saying:

There certainly hasn’t been any problem raised about the use of a coat of arms by anyone at the royal household — why would they object when it’s perfectly normal and is pretty routine?

However, considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ bombshell interview with Oprah , the allegations in the memoir Spare , and the fact that they stepped down from their royal duties, people are still mad.

Overall, it’s unclear what Prince Harry’s relationship is like with his family. There have been reports that “things are strained” between them , and when he attended King Charles’ coronation he wasn’t seated with his brother, and he left right after the ceremony since it fell on his child’s birthday.

If this latest report is true, it seems to suggest that things might be getting better between Prince Harry and King Charles. His trip to the UK made it clear that he cares about his dad and his health. As more news develops about the king and the drama surrounding his son’s website, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.