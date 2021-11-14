After Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum NeNe Leakes Expresses Interest In Returning, Former Co-Star Kenya Moore Reacts

Some believed that after NeNe Leakes exited The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the second time, she would never return again. The prediction seemed all the more certain when Leakes’ husband tragically passed away a few months ago. But surprisingly enough, she recently expressed some interest in coming back on the show – and her former co-star/nemesis, Kenya Moore, obviously had a reaction.

Over the years, saying NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore in the same sentence has been like saying oil and water or cats and dogs. The last I recall, it almost got physical between them on Season 12 of the RHOA after Leakes appeared to spit at her co-star. Nevertheless, Moore's reaction to a possible return of the notorious alum wasn't as unforgiving as fans might have guessed. Maybe they let bygones be bygones at Gregg Leakes’ memorial that Moore attended out of respect? She conveyed to E! News:

You know, I don't know. I know she has a lot of fans and people love her, and definitely she has made her mark on the show and she made the show what it is. I think that interview was from her, you know, wanting to come back. … Whether there's a future for her there in terms of with the network or, you know, the higher-ups, I can't really speak to that.

It's hard to tell, though, if the star was actually being shady about her former co-star yet again – almost as though Bravo might not want that kind of smoke anymore. But really, bringing NeNe Leakes back into the fold would practically have drama built into the storylines. She had in fact taken aim at countless Real Housewives alums from across the board when they opted to only send one bouquet of flowers together after Gregg Leakes’ death. There was also some drama concerning who did or didn't attend her husband's memorial service. So, in essence, old drama plus the potential thought of seeing NeNe’s future dating life would likely draw audiences.

However, a return probably isn't forthcoming quite so soon. Longtime stars Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams have bowed out. And the Season 14 cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is already established anew, with alums Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Drew Sidora being joined by new main additions Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross. Sheree Whitfield is also making a return after a three-season absence. With that kind of mixed bag, who knows where the drama will pick up from.

As the Real Housewives of Atlanta continues filming the latest season, fans can make due with a Real Housewives crossover spin-off in the meantime. It's called the Ultimate Girls Trip and, in lieu of NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore evidently finds a new nemesis in New York's Ramona Singer. You can check it out when the series premieres on Peacock on November 18.