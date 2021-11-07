How Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga And Others Helped Ramona Singer ‘Behave’ On Ultimate Girls Trip Spinoff

The long-awaited dream of a Real Housewives crossover has finally materialized. In the upcoming Ultimate Girls Trip, Bravo took seven of its leading ladies from across the franchise and sent them to Turks and Caicos for sun, drinks and, of course, drama. The castmates included are Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps. But according to Gorga in particular, their biggest problem was having to help Singer “behave” during filming for the spinoff.

Ahead of the premiere, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga spilled some of the new show's behind-the-scenes tea. In an interview with ET Online, she shared that she was anticipating the most problems with Atlanta star Kenya Moore, who she says “everyone was worried about.” But Gorga and Moore apparently “got along amazing.” It was the New York's Ramona Singer that needed to be reined in. Gorga said:

A couple times I had to step in and say, 'Ramona, I'm gonna need you to behave today. Ramona, I'm gonna need you to act properly today.’ She listens to me a lot. She also listens to Kyle. And she listened to Cynthia a little, too. ... We were the three that got her to, like, pay attention.

Ramona Singer is in fact known as somewhat of a controversial franchise figure. She often gets into trouble for “putting her foot in her mouth.” Which was just the case in the last season of New York, where she caught a lot of backlash for not wanting to discuss race on the show with newcomer Eboni K. Williams. It has even come to light recently, per Page Six, that there was an internal investigation over allegations that she had said, “This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show.” Singer, however, told Page Six that it was a “terrible lie” and that she was cleared in the investigation.

The first Ultimate Girls Trip trailer showed that the star does get into even more drama, with Kenya Moore in particular. There are f-bombs thrown around, accusations of being “self-absorbed” and loyalties being questioned. Evidently, Melissa Gorga anticipated having to help the Real Housewives of New York star amidst the drama, saying:

I was worried about Ramona a little bit, because I have a, you know, personal liking to Ramona, and I know she can get under people's skin, and I was like, 'I'm gonna have to defend this woman every single day. I know it.'

However, she also revealed that while the drama started “hour one” of the spinoff, it wasn't as “deep-rooted” as it is on the canon shows. She explained that there were some “throwdowns” but that really they just “bonded as women.”

Evidently, too, Bravo’s new spinoff allowed the cast to break the fourth wall. Meaning, they were allowed to talk about their time on their respective Real Housewives shows, not strictly their personal lives and problems. Fans already have gotten a taste of this new open-door policy, what with the release of the recent franchise tell-all book, which utilizes interviews from over 100 former and current cast members.

Another Ultimate Girls Trip season has also been filmed and is on the way, featuring notorious alums such as Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, and more. But to see Atlanta’s Miss USA face off against the Singer Stinger, tempered by Melissa Gorga and co, in the first spinoff special, stream the first season on Peacock on November 18th.