After Ryan Seacrest Lands Wheel Of Fortune Gig, Carson Daly Weighs In On Decision To Hire Him As Pat Sajak’s Replacement
It's nothing but love between these two hosts.
Carson Daly and Ryan Seacrest have a lot in common. They both host singing competitions, they’ve done their fair share of morning news and talk shows, and they are both beloved TV personalities. They’re also good friends. So, when it was announced that the American Idol host would be taking over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, The Voice host couldn’t help but share his excitement for his pal’s next career move.
It was announced earlier this week, after many rumors, that Ryan Seacrest would be the new host of Wheel of Fortune. He’s clearly a natural fit for the role, and many have shared their excitement about his new gig. This includes Today’s Carson Daly, who gushed about his love for the former Live With Kelly and Ryan host as he told People:
While there may have been jokes about Seacrest taking over for Sajak, he really is the “obvious choice” to me too. He’s been in the business for decades, and folks really love this TV personality whether he’s hosting American Idol, New Year's Rockin’ Eve or his radio show.
Daly continued to speak about how excited he was for Seacrest, noting how his friend and Pat Sajak low-key look alike:
The Voice host went on to praise Ryan Seacrest and his work ethic, noting that they’ve “been friends forever." After making a joke about how much both of them work on their respective projects, Daly got sincere, saying:
Over the course of the 2023 TV schedule, Seacrest left Live with Kelly And Ryan (which is now named Live With Kelly and Mark) and landed this new gig at Wheel of Fortune, talk about an eventful year. Reflecting on this upcoming job, the long-time American Idol host noted:
So, after all these years of jumping around from show to show, and helping maintain the legacies of others, like New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and American Idol, Seacrest has landed a job that really feels like a “full circle” accomplishment.
Like Daly, we are wishing Ryan Seacrest the best of luck with Wheel of Fortune, and I’m sure he will be a fantastic fit for the job. However, Pat Sajak will still be running the show for one more season, which premieres in September. So, make sure you tune in to see the long-time host say his goodbyes as we get ready for a whole new chapter of the legendary game show.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Carly Levy
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Laura Hurley