‘Leave That Man The F--- Alone’: After Scottie Pippen Claimed Neither Michael Jordan Nor LeBron James Is The Basketball GOAT, Carmelo Anthony Shared Thoughts

Scottie Pippen has been making waves within the basketball world over the past few years. That’s been due to the pointed statements the former Chicago Bull has made about his ex-teammate, Michael Jordan. Aside from claiming Jordan ruined the game of basketball, Pippen also called him a “horrible” player. During a recent interview, “Pip” also claimed that neither Jordan nor LeBron James could be considered the NBA’s GOAT, as that title should go to Magic Johnson. Those remarks garnered an honest response from Carmelo Anthony.

The now-59-year-old, seven-time All-Star was recently a guest of Valuetainment Media’s Patrick Bet-David. During the chat, the former athlete spoke extensively about Michael Jordan, saying they “never were great friends” and that he would still win six championships without His Airness. While on the topic of titles, he voiced his take on Michael Jordan and LeBron James’ position in the pantheon of GOATS. Carmelo Anthony isn’t buying it, though, based on the appeal he made on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast (which is on YouTube):

Come on, Scottie, let’s not do this, B. You can't do this every time, though, Scottie. Like, you done been in the bunker with MJ. You done been in the trenches with this guy. You signed up for the breakfast club for six years. You was part of that. Don’t take that away from the guard now, after all these years. Whatever feelings you feel about him — that is who it is. That’s MJ. You know what time it is with that.

In 2021, Scottie Pippen revealed he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance – ESPN’s 10-part docuseries on the Chicago Bulls, which Michael Jordan’s production company had creative control over. Pippen claimed Jordan used the doc (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription) to elevate himself. From there, Pippen has critiqued his ex-comrade in different ways, even airing many of his views in his memoir, Unguarded. Interestingly enough, Pippen still said he’d play with Jordan again if given the opportunity.

The hall of famer’s supposed lack of consistency, as far as his views are concerned, is what seems to have Carmelo Anthony annoyed. He argues that Scottie Pippen’s take on GOATS fluctuates based on the conversations he’s engaged in. As for his feelings on Pippen not giving due to credit to his friend, LeBron James, the former Denver Nugget had blunt thoughts to share:

As far as LeBron go, leave that man the fuck alone. … Pay homage to Magic, but leave them alone. [They’re] the GOATs of our league. Those are the three. Whatever issues you have with Bron, leave that shit alone, Scottie.

Scottie Pippen’s recent comments also drew the attention of Draymond Green. While he wasn’t as blunt as Carmelo Anthony, Green did question Pippen’s statements and theorized that he has unresolved personal issues with Michael Jordan. The last few years have seen others weigh in on Pippen’s critiques of Jordan as well. Charles Barkley clapped back at those comments, saying the former small forward was only talking a big game to sell his memoir. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy also called out Pippen for continuing to throw shade at MJ.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen remain estranged, as they haven’t spoken since shortly after The Last Dance’s release. Meanwhile, it’s likely that fans will continue to argue over who the GOAT is but, personally, I have no problem saying Jordan and LeBron James could be mentioned in that discussion. Carmelo Anthony would likely agree, and I’m honestly eager to hear other b-ball veterans weigh in on this discussion.