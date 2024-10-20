After The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Expressed Mixed Feelings About Reprising Sheldon For A Revival, Kaley Cuoco Commented On Returning As Penny

It’s been over five years since The Big Bang Theory wrapped up its 12-season run on CBS, but the show remains popular amongst viewers. The show, of course, spawned the spinoff Young Sheldon, which, in turn, birthed the 2024 TV schedule entry Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Still, there are those pining for the original characters, which is why Jim Parsons was recently asked about reprising Sheldon Cooper for a revival . Parsons shared mixed feelings and, now, his former co-star, Kaley Cuoco, is opening up about returning as Penny.

What Did Kaley Cuoco Say When Asked About Playing Penny Again?

The Role Play actress played the role of the free-spirited Penny throughout all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. In that time, the character became a fan favorite, and the actress who portrayed her saw immense recognition from the general public. People recently asked the 8 Simple Rules alum how she would feel about possibly playing the waitress-turned-pharmaceutical sales rep again. And the actress shared a response that’s sure to make fans happy:

I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%.

It probably shouldn’t be too surprising that Kaley Cuoco is open to it. After all, she was down to return for a 13th season of Big Bang, before Jim Parsons decided to leave and it was ultimately decided that the show would end. Cuoco revealed her reaction to that turn of events, admitting that she was shocked but understood that the cast agreed, from the beginning, to leave the show together when the time came. The other comments Cuoco shared with the news outlet may indicate why she wouldn’t mind returning to the fold:

I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had.

Given all of this, I wonder if these comments will make their way to Chuck Lorre and co., as they plot out the future of the franchise. Still, it would take more than the Harley Quinn star agreeing to return as Penny for a revival. Other actors would need to be convinced as well.

How Did Jim Parsons React To The Notion Of Reprising Sheldon?

Jim Parsons recently appeared on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, during which he was asked if he’d consider playing Sheldon Cooper again for a revival of sorts. When responding, Parsons said that this time, it’d be a “no” but that he will “never say never to anything.” The Our Town star also said that playing the eccentric scientist when he’s in his 70s could be a “catastrophe.” When punctuating his point, Parsons noted that given the show was like catching “lightning in a bottle,” whatever he and the cast and crew would do wouldn’t compare to the OG show, which is definitely a fair point.

Of course, if anything does actually come to fruition, it would probably be a while, as the cast has moved onto other projects. There have also been changes in their personal lives. For instance, Kaley Cuoco is balancing her relationship with Tom Pelphrey (to whom she’s engaged) and her responsibilities as a mother following the birth of their daughter, Matilda.

As mentioned, there’s also the fact that the franchise is expanding in other ways and not just with Georgie & Mandy. It was reported in late 2023 that Chuck Lorre was developing another Big Bang spinoff and, this month, it was revealed that franchise alums Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn had been tapped for the show. So fans should be well taken care of, though it’s still likely now comforting for them to know that Kaley Cuoco is at least up for more.

