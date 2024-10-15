Kaley Cuoco On Her Relationship With Tommy Pelphrey And The Possibility Of Baby No. 2: ‘We’re Gonna Go Way Out Of Order’

If you haven't seen much of Kaley Cuoco amid the 2024 TV schedule , it may be because she's had other priorities. She and Tom Pelphrey, who she met following her divorce from equestrian Karl Cook, welcomed a beautiful baby girl last year. Since then, Cuoco and her partner, to whom she's now engaged, have seemed very happy. Now, the Meet Cute actress is getting real about going “way out of order” when it comes to her relationship with Pelphrey as well as addressing the possibility of having a second child.

You may have heard the expression “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes so-and-so in a baby carriage.” Well, Kaley Cuoco had her own way of handling that. She confirmed her relationship with Tom Pelphrey in March 2022. Five months into the relationship, the 8 Simple Rules alum announced she was pregnant with their first child . Now that Cuoco has a loving partner and her daughter, Matilda, she revealed to People what’s next in her personal life, humorously speculating that “maybe another kid will have to come first” before marriage:

We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan. I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – it’s a lot.

One gets the feeling that love is overflowing in the Pelphrey-Cuoco household. A loving fiancé, dogs, and a daughter? If you ask me, the Hop actress is currently living her best life as of late. And, quite frankly, I love to see it.

Aside from all of that, though, the former Big Bang Theory cast member has remained booked and busy since the hit CBS sitcom ended after 12 seasons in 2019. With no worries about what her next role would be after that, Kaley Cuoco landed the hit like the HBO Max/Max comedy thriller The Flight Attendant, which earned the star her first Emmy nomination ever. Aside from starring in movies like The Man from Toronto and Role Play, Cuoco also voices the lead character on Harley Quinn and co-headlines Based on a True Story.

The 38-year-old actress and producer still relishes her personal life amid all of the work. She opened up about her new baby’s constant laughing and becoming “that mom” who posts every little thing her daughter does. Cuoco also told People that Matilda loves looking at the sky and seeing planes and helicopters. Of course, she and her partner are already being asked about a theoretical Baby #2, and the Wedding Ringer actress dropped candid thoughts on that:

The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’

I can’t say I blame her, as Kaley Cuoco isn't too far removed from her first pregnancy journey at this point. So it's understandable that she would just want to take a moment to catch her breath and enjoy the dynamic she currently has with her partner and child.

All in all, I can't help but appreciate that Kaley Cuoco is furthering the notion that a person doesn't need to follow a specific order to accomplish their personal or professional goals. Hopefully, she, Tom Pelphrey and little Matilda continue to thrive as a family unit. And, for the couple's sake, let's also hope they're able to proceed with their wedding and baby aspirations as they see fit.