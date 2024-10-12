As Big Bang Theory Spinoff Takes Major Step Forward, Jim Parsons Weighs In On Possibly Joining A Revival Of The OG Show

The new Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, is is finally about to premiere amid the 2024 TV schedule. It marks yet another entry in the expansive Big Bang Theory universe, and there's more to come. Another spinoff is officially in the works, and it just took a major step forward. All the while, Jim Parsons -- who returned alongside Mayim Bialik for the YS series finale -- weighed in on possibly joining a revival of the OG show.

What Jim Parsons Had To Say About Joining A Reboot

Jim Parsons played physicist Sheldon Cooper on all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and served as the narrator of Young Sheldon. Between both shows, the four-time Emmy winner has basically played Sheldon for 17 years, so one could theoretically understand if he wanted to retire the super genius for good. While appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace , the actor shared somewhat mixed feelings on the prospect of reuniting with his fellow Big Bang cast members:

As we sit here now, no. But I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much. No. Would I do it in my 70s? Would anyone watch? It would be like, watching a catastrophe.

It should be pointed out that The Big Bang Theory came to an end because the Spoiler Alert star was ready to move on. However, he apparently didn't know the series would conclude if he departed. Right now, it would seem that the fan-favorite actor isn't so keen on reprising Dr. Cooper, but that could change in time. A fan, like myself, would likely love to see that happen, though I can't deny that the Hollywood EP did make a fair point about a potential reboot:

One of the things is that it was so special as what it was, as what it is. They call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that. So why would we be doing it? I don’t know. That’s how I feel on that right now. But, like I say, God willing, life is very long.

The Big Bang Theory might be a show that went on too long , but it’s also one of the best series streaming on Max , indicating just how beloved it is. All in all, it sounds like fans may not want to hold their breath when it comes to the return of Sheldon Cooper, but I appreciate the Hidden Figures alum's honest sentiments. That being said, franchise devotees can look forward to the new spinoff that's on the way. And, now, it would seem that the show will officially see the return of some particular Big Bang alums.

How The Latest Big Bang Theory Spinoff Is Coming Along

It was reported back in November 2023 that Chuck Lorre was creating a new Big Bang Theory -related series . Now, according to Variety , that spinoff is in early development at Max. Plot details have not been revealed, but it will reportedly star Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus and Kevin Sussman, who are under talent holding deals. The three would be reprising their roles as Caltech geologist Bert Kibbler, Comic Center assistant manager Denise, and Comic Center owner Stuart Bloom, respectively.

That's an unexpected trio of leads for next Big Bang Theory series, especially since Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn played recurring characters on the original show. Still, these castings are a testament to the notion that the producers are really looking to shake things up while expanding this fictional universe. Yet that doesn’t mean that Jim Parsons and co. couldn't show up on the new show, despite the latter's feelings on a true revival. Here's hoping that comes to pass in some way.

If you eventually want to check out the upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff, grab yourself a Max subscription , which will allow you access to all 12 seasons of the parent show as well.