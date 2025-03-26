After The Cleaning Lady's Elodie Yung Crushed The Tragic Season 4 Premiere, I'd Love To See Her Back As Elektra On Daredevil

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of The Cleaning Lady on Fox, called “My Way” and streaming next day with a Hulu subscription .

The Cleaning Lady has officially returned in the 2025 TV schedule , nearly a year after the third season ended. “My Way” wasted no time in setting up a bright future for Thony and her family, with Russo sponsoring them in the visa process and even the worst of the mess with Ramona possibly behind them... and then taking it all away with a major tragedy. And dang it, seeing Elodie Yung flexing her acting muscles after the long hiatus makes me want to see her back in her role as Elektra in the MCU’s Daredevil world too.

Now, I’m not saying that because Thony was killed off and Yung’s schedule therefore opened up; the character ended the premiere alive and as well as could be after losing her shot at getting visas the straight and narrow way, confronting Ramona in prison, and making a deal with Jorge after saving his life. The big death of the episode was Russo, whose demise means that The Cleaning Lady will no longer qualify as a TV show featuring a member of the Gilmore Girls cast . Liza Weil’s time on the Fox show is presumably over, short of flashbacks or dream sequences.

Thony has been set up to begin working her way back to her medical career, albeit by working for the cartel rather than a more conventional crime-free way. It remains to be seen if this will lead to visas for the family somehow, but at least the rest of the family is safe due to cartel rules… in theory, anyway. There’s plenty of time for things to go wrong, and I’m just glad that The Cleaning Lady was renewed in 2024 when so many other shows were being cancelled. (You can find earlier seasons streaming with a Max subscription now.)

I think it’s a safe bet that Ramona isn’t done with Thony just yet despite being stuck behind bars, and she clearly has strong contacts on the outside. Still, Thony has been waiting to go back to practicing medicine for some time, so it’s easy to understand why she would go for the arrangement with Jorge rather than making a deal with the devil… a.k.a. Ramona.

And what does any of this have to do with Elodie Yung’s entirely different role in an entirely different TV universe that she hasn’t been part of since 2017? Well, Daredevil: Born Again premiered in early March to bring back much of the cast from the original Netflix show that featured Yung as Elektra, including Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, to name a few. Already renewed for Season 2, Born Again would be a great time to at least check in with Elektra to settle whether she’s alive or dead after The Defenders .

Unfortunately, the odds of Elektra returning may be better than the odds of Yung coming back to play her, as rumor had it earlier in 2025 that the MCU was looking to recast the character . Still, until I know otherwise, I can have fun imagining what it would be like if Elodie Yung had time between episodes/seasons of The Cleaning Lady to also pick up her weapons as Elektra once more.

For now, you can keep watching Yung as Thony with new episodes of The Cleaning Lady on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, ahead of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 at 9 p.m. ET.