Daredevil: Born Again Brought Back Most Of The Original Netflix Cast, But It Seems Like Another Major Role Is Being Recast
A member of the Netflix Daredevil cast may be replaced for the Disney+ revival.
There’s a lot of reason to be looking forward to the upcoming Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again when it debuts next month. If you were a fan of the original Marvel Netflix series, the show looks to be a true sequel, with most of the core cast of the original Daredevil series returning. Casting on an already greenlit Season 2 is now getting underway, and it looks like it may recast a major role from the previous series.
A casting notice that has reportedly been revealed by Daniel Richtman (via ComicBookMovie.com) claims that Marvel is “casting for a recurring role — a female character in her 40s of Greek descent, with a one-year contract” as part of the upcoming Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. There is, of course, a major character in the Daredevil story who is female and Greek, and approximately the same age as Matt Murdock, his love interest/antagonist Elektra.
Will Elektra Appear In Daredevil: Born Again?
Elektra was played by actress Elodie Yung in both Daredevil and the Defenders team-up series on Netflix. While this description could certainly be for a different character (perhaps a friend of Elektra’s?), if the character is in fact returning, Elektra herself would be the more obvious role.
Daredevil: Born Again, went through a major overhaul during its production, as the series apparently wasn’t going to feature many of the original series cast members outside of Charlie Cox title character and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Cox and D'Onofrio apparently didn’t like the direction the series was going, leading to the major changes.
These Aren't The First Rumors Of Electra's Recasting
One reason not to put too much stock in this particular rumor is that it's far from the first time the idea of recasting Elektra has made the rounds. A couple of years ago Eiza Gonzalez had to deny reports she had been cast in the role. When Elodie Yung was asked herself about a potential return for Daredevil: Born Again, the actress said she hadn't been asked.
While Yung not returning when so many others are might look odd, there may not be anything particularly questionable going on. It’s possible the actress chose not to return or was simply unable to do so due to a scheduling conflict. Elodie Yung has been starring in the Fox series The Cleaning Lady, which is about to enter its fourth season.
We’ll have to keep our eyes on this one to see where it goes. Seeing the “official” MCU version of Elektra, if that is what’s on the way, will likely be exciting for a lot of fans. We’ll just have to wait and see who it is. If this is an entirely different character, then it might be a hint that Elektra is still going to appear, so perhaps we will see Elodie Yung again.
