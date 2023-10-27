After The Golden Bachelor’s Most Heartbreaking Elimination Yet, Fans Know Who They Want As The First Golden Bachelorette

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the October 26 episode of The Golden Bachelor.

Things are getting real for Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor, as he eliminated half of his remaining contestants in Thursday night’s episode, leaving the final three women who will introduce the 72-year-old widower to their families on Hometown dates. That’s right, we’re already at the “meet-the-families” portion of the season, but it was not an easy road to get here. First, Turner had to get through the most heartbreaking rose ceremony of the season so far, and Bachelor Nation seems to think one of the evening’s castoffs is the perfect choice to be the first Golden Bachelorette.

Susan Noles and Sandra Mason were two of the three women who failed to secure roses during the October 26 episode, but it was Ellen Goltzer’s elimination that caught everyone by surprise — even her. Ellen seemed to be an early frontrunner with an attraction to Gerry Turner that was undeniably mutual, as he previously indicated that he was falling in love with her . As she rode away from Bachelor Mansion she spoke of how blindsided she was at being sent home, saying:

It was really a shock, truthfully. I wasn’t expecting it. I was falling in love with him. I just thought he was the one, so it’s a little upsetting. But this experience has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have a lot more optimism about love and the possibility of finding love at this stage in my life. He’s a really special guy. He is. And he deserves to be happy. He’s been through a lot.

How sweet is she? Even after the surprising elimination, she had enough grace to say that he deserves happiness after everything he’s been through. You know who else deserves happiness? Ellen-freaking-Goltzer. Bachelor Nation immediately took to social media with their pick for the first Golden Bachelorette, with one fan posting on X:

I don’t know if there are fifteen eligible men good enough for her, but Ellen for Golden Bachelorette OR ELSE #goldenbachelor #thegoldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/RhhEUskJG3October 27, 2023 See more

A Golden Bachelorette spinoff has not yet been announced by ABC — although it sounds like host Jesse Palmer would be on board — but for those of us who have been eating up the wholesome goodness of The Golden Bachelor, this is something that needs to happen. After seeing what Ellen Goltzer went through, some fans are demanding justice, with one writing :

My mother and I are in absolute SHOCK that he did not choose Ellen. #justiceforellen make her Golden Bachelorette!

If her blindside heartbreak wasn’t enough to win her the position, consider that Ellen Goltzer brings the comedic goods. EW's Kristen Baldwin called attention to the hilarious post-credit scene from the episode:

Not Ellen pretending to motorboat Susan!!! If she isn't the first Golden Bachelorette, I swear... #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/00MeqgbjxvOctober 27, 2023 See more

That’s not to say there weren’t plenty of fans speaking up for other women to lead the potential spinoff. Kris Jenner look-alike Susan Noles was getting plenty of support from the fans, as well as Sandra Mason. I honestly don’t think there’s a bad option when it comes to the women from Gerry Turner’s season.

We also can’t forget there are still three women in play, so the leading man still has two eliminations to get through. Could ABC just name four seasons’ worth of Golden Bachelorettes?