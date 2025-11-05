If Finn Wolfhard's Latest Stranger Things Boast Pans Out, It Could Put The Show Alongside Breaking Bad And Six Feet Under

Every streaming service has its own original content, and of the best Netflix shows to binge is definitely Stranger Things. The sci-fi series, which is available with a Netflix subscription, is arguably the most popular show on there, and fans are hyped for its upcoming fifth and final season. Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard recently boasted about its ending, and I'm curious if the show will join the likes of Six Feet Under and Breaking Bad.

What we know about Stranger Things 5 is limited, but the pressure is on for the beloved series to stick the landing. While a number of TV shows have ended well, disappointing finales have a way of tarnishing the entire show. I'm looking at you, Game of Thrones. In a conversation with Who What Wear, Wolfhard gassed up how the story of Hawkins will end, saying:

I think that it has one of the greatest last episodes of any show.

Those are some big words, and ones that will be relieving for the many Stranger Things fans out there who are worried about what will happen in the series finale. On top of fan concerns about which beloved characters might be killed off, all eyes are on how The Duffer Brothers will wrap up the long-standing narrative. Although if Wolfhard is to be believed, they crushed it with the series finale.

(Image credit: HBO)

If his comments end up being accurate, then perhaps Stranger Things will be able to live up to other epic finales like Six Feet Under. That acclaimed series, which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription, has my favorite final episode of all time. It showed the fate of the Fishers over decades of time, revealing how each beloved character ultimately dies. Breaking Bad also had a wildly satisfying final season, where all of the drama and death built up to an emotionally satisfying ending.

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer showed how high the stakes are, with the entire town of Hawkins quarantined due to the Upside Down's attacks. In the same interview, Finn Wolfhard spoke about what to expect from his signature character, teasing:

More than in any season we've ever seen him in, except for maybe the first one, [Mike] is on a mission. He's devoted himself to killing Vecna and saving his town and his friends. I'm really happy and proud of his character arc. He takes a little more control in this season.

Honestly, this does sound pretty epic. It sounds like our heroes are taking one final stand against Vecna and his forces, and Mike is seemingly helping to lead the charge. While he might not have powers like Eleven, that's never stopped the rest of the gang from helping to fight the forces of evil in Hawkins. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Season 5 below:

While it's been a long wait between seasons, Stranger Things' fifth and final entry is nearly upon us. The first four episodes will arrive on Netflix on November 26th. After that we'll get three more chapters on December 25th, before the finale drops on December 31st as part of the 2025 TV schedule. The wait is almost over, and I'm really hoping that Wolfhard's comments about its ending are a sign of something great to come.