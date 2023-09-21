After Whoopi’s Live Pregnancy Question On Air, The View’s Alyssa Farrah Griffin Reveals The Funny Conversation She Had With Her Husband

The conversations had around The View hosts’ central table can range from highly serious to completely ridiculous, and often cover all the ground between as well. A well-trodden topic is the subject of family, with relationships, spouses, and children being discussed regularly, though Whoopi Goldberg still seemed to be slightly out of bounds during a recent episode where she asked co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin about potentially being pregnant. The question garnered all the expected reactions, and even inspired an amusing and eyebrow-raising response from Griffin’s hubby Justin Griffin.

During the September 14 installment of The View, Goldberg was in the midst of a political Hot Topics discussion when she suddenly, and seemingly without prompt, asked the former White House Comm Director if she was preggers, sparking surprised reactions from others. Griffin denied it, pointing out that her mother-in-law was actually in the audience. During the latest episode of the podcast The View: Behind the Table, Griffin spoke with executive producer Brian Teta about how her husband reacted to the live TV interaction, and said he totally tried to turn it into something flirtatious. In her words:

I was actually nervous that he was going to feel like too much of our public business was out there because I did share that we’re open to getting pregnant. He thought it was hilarious. He was flattered by it. And he's like, this is an excuse to make a baby tonight because we've got to prove Whoopi right. So my husband clearly used it as a way to drag me to the bedroom.

One has to wonder how many of The View hosts’ significant others attempted to test the waters whenever the topics of sex on the beach and in pools was discussed earlier in the summer. Or when the group shared their thoughts on one night stands.

In any case, The View boss Brian Teta was amused to hear that Justin Griffin was all about putting in the work to prove Whoopi right, as it were. As he put it:

I appreciate him looking out for the show. I think that’s great. He knew it’d be a good moment. Thank you, Justin.

At this point, the couple has discussed the topic of having a child, and Alyssa Farah Griffin says they are hopeful for it to be a reality one day, and said they’re “working on it,” though didn’t get too candid beyond that.

Whoopi Goldberg, who also recently shared her particularly bonkers reason for attending Joy Behar’s wedding , came under light fire online for her out-of-the-blue inquiry to Griffin, with viewers taking to social media to call her out for asking such a personal question on live TV. That said, the fact that it happened so abruptly in the middle of an unrelated conversation made another audience subsection suspicious that the moment was planned out ahead of time to draw attention to the conservative host’s family goals, especially given that Justin Griffin’s mother was in the audience. If that was the case, I’d almost still have to applaud The View’s hosts for such a wild scheme.