The View Hosts Debated Pros And Cons Of Vacation Whoopie, And Whoopi Herself Got Candid About Why Pool Sex Sucks

The hosting panel central to The View is known for getting candid about any number of subjects, and the episode airing on August 2 was no different. But while it started off with a fairly serious conversation tied to the former POTUS’ indictments, the Hot Topics segment then switched gears to become Hawt Tawpics as the five women discussed a recent report that questioned the merits of vacation sex. The already amusing convo went off the deep end, so to speak, when Whoopi Goldberg broke her temporary silence to hilariously make it clear how much she doesn’t get behind the act of having sex in a swimming pool.

Before getting to the point that had one of The View’s producers cradling his head in one hand, Whoopi Goldberg brought up the recent Wall Street Journal article that aimed to point out the various ways in which a seemingly easygoing experience like a vacation isn’t as synonymous with sexy time as one might think. (Less-than-ideal elements such as food poisoning, sunburns, rowdy hotel neighbors and more were listed as libido-killers.) After going through the basics, Goldberg dismissed the info by ripping up her index cards, and she remained quiet during the next few minutes, though reacted to her co-hosts’ comments with wide and questioning eyes at times. Here’s where it went from there:

Alyssa Farah Griffin: I read this article as a newlywed, and I didn't even know it was a vacation if you didn't have sex on it. It didn't even make sense to me.

Sunny Hostin: Isn't that one of the purposes of a vacation?

Sara Haines: It says to put it on your to-do list, and I thought, you need it on your to-do list when you have three kids, two full-time jobs and a house. When it's automatic is on vacation; Max loves Vacation Sara. She's so hot.

Joy Behar: I think it might be: you go on vacation with your husband, and then you have sex with somebody you meet there. Now that's a vacation.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was especially tickled when Sara Haines started talking about having sex on her to-do list, and how much her hubby Max Shifrin adored when she was in vacation-mode. Haines opined that getting down and dirty while away from home allows for a release where you're more relaxed and not thinking about daily issues.

And everyone agreed that alcohol can indeed grease the wheel, as it were. Joy Behar voiced her belief that sex in Italy is better than anywhere else, with Sunny Hostin guessing that the wine in the region added to that pleasure, given the lack of additives and sulfates. At some point soon after, Behar joked about keeping a handful of sand around so couples can pretend they're having sex on the beach, which sparked an inquisitive "Sand??" from Goldberg.

Which led to Griffin sharing a couple of stats from the article that quickly sent the others spiraling.

Griffin: So apparently 85% of people fantasize about sex in nature, 83% about sex on the beach.

Hostin: In nature?

Haines: That sand is really not okay.

Behar: Sex on the Beach is a drink, and that's a fun thing to order. You say to the waiter, 'Ehh, I'll have sex on the beach.'

And that, my friends, is where Whoopi Goldberg stole the conversation, and essentially capped the entire segment off with her hilarious takes on beach boinking and pool sex, with her carefully construed sentences not exactly making producer Brian Teta feel better about her continuing that line of thought. In the esteemed EGOT winner's words:

You know, sex on the beach is overrated. Both [the drink and the act]. Because you know, if you tried to have sex in the pool, you know that’s not easy. Because you trying to go up the hill, and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within. Because when you are in the pool, you are surrounded by water. Have you ever tried to put anything…? [To producer] Oh, you trying to move me on now, right?

I would absolutely LOVE to know how Whoopi Goldberg was going to finish that sentence: "Have you ever tried to put anything...?" The mind reels with the filthiest of SWF possibilities.

And in case you wondered what Brian Teta looked like when the camera switched to him:

(Image credit: ABC)

Goldberg then amusingly feigned anger and called the EP out for telling her to get engaged in the conversation, and then immediately telling her to back away again whenever she did get engaged. And then, despite Sunny Hostin saying that she was "learning things" from the moderator, the topic was changed, and everyone was left to go about the rest of their day to form whatever opinions they want about pool sex.