Ahead Of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Season Finale, Jim Parrack Discusses What It Was Like Filming Tarlos’ Wedding

The highly-anticipated Tarlos wedding on 9-1-1: Lone Star is happening in less than a week during the Season 4 finale, and the fan expectations surrounding T.K. and Carlos' big day are definitely high. It’s an event four seasons in the making, and it is bound to make everyone emotional. With this anticipated moment coming so soon, the show's star Jim Parrack opened up about what it was like filming the wedding and even gave a little preview of what to expect.

The upcoming season finale of the first responder drama will be two hours long, comprised of the final two episodes of the season, meaning there will be a lot to take in. Judd Ryder actor Jim Parrack spoke to TV Insider about the finale and how emotional it was to film the wedding, and it sounds like we'll need to have our tissues ready to catch those happy tears.

The wedding was beautiful, and it was a lot of fun to shoot. I remember our last night of shooting the very last moments of the season; it was really emotional. Everybody was just moved by how much we’ve come to love each other, and how nice this season is wrapping up, and how beautifully they crafted the ending few scenes. It was really emotional for everybody and very touching and stirring. And so there’s a kind of enjoyment to that, for sure.

Lone Star has been around for four seasons now, so the cast has grown very close to each other, and they seem like family. Since the finale will more than likely include one big final emergency, Jim Parrack also explained that there will be a few curveballs thrown the characters’ ways, too. Following abductions, suspensions, death, and more this season, it sounds like they're really going to go out with a bang.

There are enormous curveballs or enormous surprises that are kind of jaw-dropping, and really, really beloved characters have to use some incredibly difficult things that almost stretch the limits of what they’re able to do, and it happens very quickly. [Laughs] I’ll say that much and leave it there.

It’s not surprising to hear that there will be some obstacles for Tarlos that will come prior to the wedding because that has been happening throughout T.K. and Carlos’ entire relationship. Big emergencies are the only way to close out a season of a 9-1-1 series, and while it will be stressful, it feels on brand that the couple will have to save some folks before walking down the aisle.

Since 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for a fifth season, fans will be able to see the aftermath of the wedding and the other effects of the finale this fall. Since Fox has yet to release their fall schedule, it’s hard to predict where in the schedule Lone Star will air. The series has stayed a midseason series since its premiere in 2020, and with 9-1-1 moving to ABC, it’s possible Lone Star will replace it on the schedule.

Even though the long-awaited Tarlos wedding will require tissues for viewing, with two full hours of 9-1-1: Lone Star, there will be a lot more going on, so fans also need to brace themselves for a wild ride. The two-hour Season 4 finale of Lone Star airs this Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox as part of the 2023 TV schedule, and will be streaming the next day for those with a Hulu subscription.