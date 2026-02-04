As Al Roker Hits 30 Years On Today, He Weighs In On What He Wants His Legacy To Be

When it comes to TV news personalities, few are arguably as well known (and beloved) as Al Roker is. Roker serves as the weather anchor on The Today Show, and that’s a post he’s held for some time now. In fact, the veteran journalist just recently marked his 30th year working at the long-running NBC morning show. 71-year-old Roker now seems to be feeling a bit reflective, as he continues to work amidst the 2026 TV schedule. On that note, he shared some thoughts regarding what he’d like his legacy to be.

Through the years, Roker has expertly delivered weather reports, eloquently interviewed public figures and humorously bantered with his co-hosts. Roker’s body of work, of course, isn’t just limited to Today, as he was a working journalist long before he began walking the halls of NBC Studios. It was during an interview with People that the New York City native took some time to reflect on his journey. As for how he’d love people to look upon the work he’s done over the past several decades, Roker shared a straightforward take:

[I hope] people when they watch, that they didn’t feel like I wasted their time. And that hopefully they felt better after watching than before.

That hope makes complete sense, considering the principles of TV news. In a setting like The Today Show, the ultimate goal is to inform the public and that by the time they’re finished watching a newscast, they know more than they knew before tuning in. Personally, I feel confident in saying Roker isn’t one to waste the time whenever he’s on air. That goes for whether he’s delivering serious news or chopping it up with Hugh Jackman amid a weather report.

Al Roker joined Today on a full-time basis in 1996 after years of working at different news affiliates, including some in his home state of New York. Once Roker – who previously did weather reports on weekends – eventually landed the weekday slot, he gradually gained more notoriety. He also began to take on other duties, including co-hosting The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which he’s done every year but 2022 for over 30 years.

While Roker’s work has definitely been on display, he also hasn’t shied away from opening up about his personal life from time to time. Most notably, Roker discussed his health in November 2022, at which point he was hospitalized and treated for blood clots in his lungs. During that medical situation, the veteran host received love from his Today Show family as well as fans. Roker was off the air for a little while, before returning to the program in January 2023. At this point, Roker seems to have a great perspective on his life and career:

It is funny because when you turn 50, you go, ‘Oh well, my life’s half over.’ And then you turn 60 and you realize, 'Oh well, it’s actually more than half over.' And then 70 and you’re like, ‘Wow!’ And you’re looking at news stories about people in their 70s who have ‘transitioned’ if you will. But to be honest, I feel good. I love this job. I love doing it. At some point I guess I won’t be, but I don’t feel like that’s anytime soon, so I’m just gonna keep going.

The newsman, father, husband and grandfather definitely doesn’t seem to be slowing down, and that comes as a comfort to me. I’d say that Al Roker’s legacy is more than solidified at this point, and I look forward to seeing what he continues to do as a TV journalist.