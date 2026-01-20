‘As A Proud Mom’: Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Jenna Bush Hager And Sheinelle Jones On The Today Show

TODAY has officially entered a new era on the 2026 TV schedule. In December, less than a year after Hoda Kotb exited the morning talk show, it was announced that TODAY’s third hour co-anchor Sheinelle Jones would be joining Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour in the new year. The former First Daughter has had rotating guest hosts all year after Kotb left, so she could look for the perfect replacement. Now that the fourth hour has officially been renamed TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Kotb is gushing like a proud mom over the two hosts.

When the fourth hour was renamed TODAY with Jenna & Friends, it was unknown when and if Bush Hager would pick a permanent replacement. In June, she said they were still searching, so when Jones, who took a leave of absence from TODAY for several months following the death of her husband last year, it was a pleasant surprise. Jones is already familiar to TODAY viewers, having initially joined the NBC program in 2014. While speaking to People, Kotb reflected on the fourth hour and how excited she is to watch Bush Hager and Jones together:

First of all, I feel honored to have been one of the stewards of this show. Honored. And I think what is so touching to me is I watched Jenna as kind of a baby learn the ropes, and now, as a proud mom, I'm watching her, number one, carry [the show] for an entire year. I watched her, and I was so proud. And now, to watch Jenna and Sheinelle have a place where magic is reigniting again, to me, is one of the most satisfying feelings.

Kotb was an original host of TODAY’s fourth hour, going back to 2007 with Ann Curry and Natalie Morales before they were both replaced by Kathie Lee Gifford in 2008 for TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda. Kotb then showed Bush Hager the ropes when she joined in 2019 for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, so it makes sense for Kotb to feel like a proud mom. She’s also known Bush Hager and Jones for quite a long time, making it all the more special.

And to make the new hour even better, Kotb and Gifford even joined Bush Hager and Jones for the first episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle last week, basically passing the baton, which was pretty sweet to see. Even though it took a while for Bush Hager to find the perfect replacement, it’s clear she made the right choice with Jones, and I cannot wait to see what the two will do.

Meanwhile, months before Jones was announced as her permanent replacement, Kotb had some A+ ideas as to who could join her former co-host. Her top contenders were Savannah Guthrie, Justin Sylvester, and even Scarlett Johansson, as well as Matt Rogers. Coincidentally, Jones was also on her radar, and this was back in June. So she definitely called it.

This new chapter of TODAY’s fourth hour has long been in the making, and the fact that Hoda Kotb 100% supports the decision and is just as excited and emotional as ever about it happening makes it all worth it. Whether Kotb will return for another surprise visit remains to be seen, but TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle is definitely in good hands.