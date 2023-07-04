Al Roker Is Officially A Grandpa As Daughter Courtney Welcomes Baby Girl

As Americans celebrate Independence Day this 4th of July, one morning television staple is celebrating a major milestone. Al Roker, who has been on NBC’s Today for over 25 years, currently on the show’s weather anchor, can call himself a grandfather for the first time, as of Monday July 3, when his daughter Courtney Roker Laga welcomed a daughter of her own.

And check out the name: Sky Clara Laga. Considering 68-year-old Al Roker is best known for reporting on the state of the skies, the name feels like a perfect tribute to the family name and legacy. Roker’s fellow co-hosts broke the news with the Today segment that you can watch below:

Al Roker is a grandpa! His daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley welcomed a baby girl yesterday. Congrats to @alroker and his family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCtoDYV8DdJuly 4, 2023 See more

The NBC hosts looked so happy and excited for Al Roker as they shared the happy news on Tuesday morning. In the clip, the hosts also recalled Roker announcing the news back in March where he said he excitedly said he was going to be “the best grandpa ever” because of all the “spoiling” he’ll get to do. Roker also apparently wants to be called “pop-pop,” which is absolutely adorable.

Courtney Roker Laga has been married to her husband Wes Laga since 2021 and now call themselves parents to a healthy baby girl. Today also heard from the couple that they are “extremely excited” to welcome the new member of their family and “start this new chapter in our lives.” The couple announced the news on Instagram back in March with ultrasound photos while writing “a new adventure is about to begin” at the time.

A post shared by Courtney Roker Laga 💕 (@ouichefroker) A photo posted by on

Courtney is Roker’s first of three children, whom he adopted with his first wife, WNBC producer Alice Bell, back in 1987. They later divorced, and Roker remarried TV journalist Deborah Roberts, who are parents to a daughter and son. The Roker’s have faced some hardship as of late with Roberts having to be a caregiver to her husband amidst a recent health scare that had the weatherman take a leave from Today for two months to recover.

Back in November, Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots in his legs and lungs , which left him with health issues that kept him away from being on TV, and even meant he missed his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years. Roker found himself back on the 2023 TV schedule in early January after an outpouring of support from his fellow hosts and viewers.