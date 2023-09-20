American Horror Story’s Angelica Ross Claims Emma Roberts Made Transphobic Remark To Her While Working On The Show

Actor Angelica Ross has frequently taken part in super producer Ryan Murphy’s creations, most notably through her roles in Pose and the 1984 iteration of American Horror Story. In the case of the ninth season to FX’s hit horror anthology, the experience was purportedly less than ideal, at least that's the sentiment that was conveyed through a story Ross shared on social media. The actress asserts that the unpleasantness stemmed from being on the receiving end of a transphobic comment made by series co-star Emma Roberts .

Sharing her story through an Instagram livestream, which was captured and shared via Pop Crave’s Twitter, Angelica Ross laid out her supposed experience in detail. She details a moment in which Emma Roberts supposedly made a playful complaint about her. However, Ross goes on to say that Roberts ultimately took a subtle jab at her personal identity as the conversation moved on. Ross also explained why she chose not to report this behavior in the moment, as well as the remark in question. The AHS alum presented the scenario thusly:

pic.twitter.com/WHN35reTRmSeptember 20, 2023 See more

With no proof of this incident happening during the actress' time among the American Horror Story: 1984 cast , these are merely allegations at the time of this reporting. That doesn’t soften the severity of what was reported to have been said, but it also makes discussing the matter a sensitive balancing act. It's worth mentioning that isn't the only allegation Ms. Ross has shared as of late, in relation to her time working on AHS.

It seems these supposed stories may be stemming from the current SAG-AFTRA strike, as Angelica Ross also claimed on her own Twitter that Ryan Murphy ghosted her about a season of American Horror Story composed of a Black, female cast. Supposedly, this may have resulted in her losing a potential gig in a Marvel Studios production and, by sharing these stories, Ross seems to be putting forth examples of why actors are striking for better conditions.

The Claws alum shared a screenshot of an alleged email exchange between her and Ryan Murphy pertaining to the plans for that season. Take a look at that tweet, which is embedded below:

“So, as Nella considered why she distrusted Needles and Pins so much, she also considered what Jesse had said about white people who went out of their way to present “diversity” (1/2) @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl pic.twitter.com/2wbJWh4KCbSeptember 18, 2023 See more

As with any stories of this nature, we’ll have to wait and see if there’s an official response from either Ryan Murphy or Emma Roberts. Time will tell where and how this matter progresses and whether Angelica Ross will receive any kind of closure regarding either of the accounts she's brought up.