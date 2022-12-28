American Idol's Paula Abdul Gets Called Out For Photoshop Fail After Fans Accuse 60-Year-Old Of Looking Like A Teenager
Fans want her to be straight up.
Social media is already a highlight reel of the moments of people’s lives they want you to see, at the right angles and backdrops users are comfortable with sharing with the world. On top of that, there is often so much editing and filters that can be added on top of a photo that the reality of an image can easily be lost and distorted. That appeared to be the case with Paula Abdul's latest photos, which the original American Idol judge posted after attending Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party, but fans clocked it right away.
Talk about a photoshop fail! The former American Idol judge and famed singer and dancer took to Instagram this week to share her attendance at Kathy Hilton’s holiday party, which was a star-studded affair, including the likes of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reuniting. The latter has been called out for her own photoshop fails in the past.
Paula Abdul thanked Kathy Hilton for throwing “the most fabulous holiday party” while also wishing all her followers a “wonderful day” and “holiday cheer.” However, the comment section was full of fans calling out the 60-year-old for altering her face for social media.
The TV personality wasn’t fooling people on social media who noticed right away she looked different in the photos than she does in real life. Many thought Abdul looked unrecognizable and took to the comment section to share their distaste for the photoshop fail.
Now, there were a ton of comments hyping up Paula Adbul and her beauty in the comments too. Paris Hilton said “Love you 😍❤️❤️❤️” after hanging out with her at the event. Many commented that she looks like a teenager, especially in the first photo with makeup artist, Kályd Sebastian Odeh. Here’s another comment:
Paula Abdul has had an incredible career thus far and still looks amazing without a filter. From being discovered by The Jacksons, to topping the music charts with ‘80s hits like “Straight Up” and “Forever Your Girl,” to leading singers like Kelly Clarkson to American Idol glory alongside “mean judge” Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson from 2002 to 2009. Abdul is an idol in her own right to many people, so there was also frustration regarding her recent social media post.
While it was disappointing for fans to see Paula Abdul change her appearance for social media, it goes to show that anyone, even the ridiculously fabulous singer and dancer, can get self-conscious about appearances! It’s great to see so many people hype up Abdul to own her real beauty, but it came at the cost of her being called out for a photoshop fail.
While Abdul is no longer on American Idol, you can tune in for the next season’s 2023 TV premiere date this February 19.
