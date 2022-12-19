Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton Reunite For Mom’s ‘Iconic’ Christmas Party, But What In The World Is Kim Wearing?

Paris Hilton played a pretty significant role in what would become the Kardashians’ eventual takeover of all things pop culture. Before Kim Kardashian was the star of her own reality show — or even the sex tape — she was Hilton’s closet organizer/assistant. Before she was all over our screens, the SKIMS founder was often seen in paparazzi pics on the arm of the hotel heiress. Fifteen years later, the former BFFs were partying together again, at what looks like a festive holiday celebration. The photos Paris shared do, indeed, look “iconic,” but I can’t help but wonder what’s going on with Kim’s outfit.

Kim Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner, were featured in some of the Instagram photos that Paris Hilton shared from mom Kathy Hilton’s holiday blast. Jenner wore a classic black pantsuit, while Kathy, Paris and her sister Nicky Hilton all showed off fancy, Christmas-inspired dresses. Kardashian, meanwhile, sported high-waisted leather pants and a cropped T-shirt from the Up in Smoke hip-hop tour. See the look for yourself below:

I’m not saying the starlet looks bad at all. The 'fit is actually pretty cute. However, next to the other partygoers in formal attire, she just looks a tad underdressed for the occasion. Quite a few people apparently felt the same way, as several comments seemed to wonder if the Kardashians star was the one who needed a little closet organizing of her own. Some of the comments read:

Kim's outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party

it’s cute but just saying threw me off

Kim is so inappropriate anymore trying to dress like North at a playground ... Smh down with Kim Kardashian.

she looks a bit under dressed doesn't she?

Seriously!!!! Everyone dressed Beautiful.. Then she arrives in a t shirt 🤷🏻‍♀️

Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party

Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment? 🧐

Of course, nobody knows what conversations or thought processes went into Kim Kardashian's decision to wear that particular ensemble for the Christmas party, but it’s worth noting that she was photographed in the same clothes earlier that day, at the bar mitzvah of her nephew, Mason Disick, who just celebrated his 13th birthday .

The caption of Paris Hilton’s post acknowledged that Kathy Hilton always throws “iconic” parties, and this certainly seemed to be one to remember. Along with the representatives of the KarJenner clan, the Hiltons’ guest list included Heidi Klum and Paula Abdul, as two the posed for photos in front of a beautiful white Christmas tree. It looks like Abdul even joined Paris Hilton behind the DJ booth, and revelers were also treated to music from a gospel choir.