I’ve Been Following The Kardashians For Years, But Even I Was Surprised By This Video Swapping Out The Family’s Faces After ‘Cosmetic Treatments’ With How They Used To Look

It’s been an astonishing 18 years since we first met the Kardashian-Jenner family members on their reality show, and so much has happened in that time. We’ve seen marriages, breakups, babies, intense sister feuds and one diamond earring lost in the ocean. We’ve also seen lots of plastic surgery. That’s no secret, as at least some of the uber-celebs have spoken openly about their treatments, but I hadn’t realized how much until this video swapped out their current faces with their pre-surgery looks.

A video has gone viral on Instagram showing the Kardashian-Jenner women both pre- and post-”cosmetic treatments.” A promo image from The Kardashians (whose sixth season just wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) shows the five sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner in their current facial states. A wand is waved over them, one-by-one, showing what they used to look like, and the changes are pretty drastic! Check it out:

Some of these transformations are more surprising than others. Khloé Kardashian, for instance, has made no secret of how much she loves her nose job, and she’s also admitted to getting fillers. Kylie Jenner’s lips, as well, have been highly publicized for over a decade, as she started getting lip filler (and lying about it) at 16. It’s somewhat hard for me to tell what changes are natural and which are cosmetic because of how young she was in her “before” photo!

The same goes for Kendall Jenner, who has denied having any plastic surgery in the past, crediting makeup for any looks that appear to feature that full Kylie pout. Both of the Jenner sisters were pre-teens when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, so I probably shouldn’t be so shocked at Kendall’s current look.

Kourtney Kardashian — the oldest of the sisters — also surprised me, not just because her face has changed so much despite her own cosmetic surgery denials, but because she seems the least likely of her sisters to care about that kind of thing. While she has admitted to getting (and regretting) breast implants, she also clapped back when a fan accused her of getting Botox, a nose job, Brazilian butt lift and more.

Then there’s Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who have obviously had some help. Kim even joked about it in her Saturday Night Live monologue, saying she was more than “the reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”

While Kim hasn’t actually admitted to much more than Botox, momager Kris Jenner is very open about her procedures and has even talked about them on the family’s reality shows. She’s had her breasts done and gotten facelifts, Botox, fillers, a laser earlobe reduction, etc.

We know the Kardashian-Jenners have likely all had at least a little work done, given traditional beauty standards and the fact that they have the means to do so, but it is wild to see in this video just how much they’ve changed.

As I said earlier, some of that is due to the passage of time — not to mention different makeup techniques — and I feel it’s only fair to point out that the “after” picture used from The Kardashians is probably photoshopped itself, which would only amplify the perceived changes.

If you want to continue keeping up with the Kardashians, all six seasons of their reality show can be streamed on Hulu.