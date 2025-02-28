American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Is Shifting From Reality TV For His Next Gig, And I Honestly Didn't See It Coming

It was just a few months ago that Mike Wolfe celebrated the two-decade anniversary of when he started picking with his buddy and former co-star Frank Fritz. That was even before the two had their incredibly popular show American Pickers , whose 26th season wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule in January. Now it seems Wolfe is shifting away from the reality TV space, and his next project is honestly one I never would have predicted.

Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend Leticia Cline , who began quietly dating the American Pickers star following his divorce in 2021, announced on Instagram that the couple will both appear in the movie Day of Reckoning, which apparently hits the 2025 movie calendar soon! Check out the announcement below:

I’m not sure what part Mike Wolfe’s character — “Mark,” according to IMDb — will play in this action-Western, but this certainly isn’t the project I would have envisioned for the man known best for road-tripping around America in search of rare artifacts. American Pickers, like many History Channel offerings, can be something like comfort food, or background noise to put on while you’re folding laundry . Day of Reckoning? I’d say that’s a whole different ballgame.

The movie is directed by Shaun Silva, who’s worked with several country music artists, and stars Zach Roerig and Billy Zane as a sheriff and U.S. Marshal, respectively. The law enforcement duo team up to detain outlaw Emily Rusk (Cara Jade Myers) as her violent husband (Scott Adkins) tracks them down with his own gang. There are some recognizable names among the cast, including Trace Adkins, the rapper Yelawolf and others.

As for what this means for American Pickers Season 27, it’s unclear if or when the History Channel crew will fire the cameras back up. Mike Wolfe said in November that a new season was coming, after questions circulated about whether he and longtime co-star Danielle Colby would continue the series after Frank Fritz’s death in September 2024 . Fritz had left the show three years earlier amid a feud with Wolfe but reportedly was able to bury the hatchet with his old friend before his death.

Mike Wolfe acknowledged that loss , but not the future of their series, in a social media post bidding farewell to 2024. He thanked his fans for their support over the past 15 years and said turning 60 had centered him and given him peace.

Maybe it also gave him the urge to act in an action-Western? I mean, if that’s on your bucket list, 60 seems as good an age as any to get it done. We’ll have to keep our eye on Mike Wolfe to see if there are any other surprises up his sleeve, but in the meantime, mark your calendars for Friday, March 28, when Day of Reckoning will hit the big screen.