Who Is Leticia Cline? American Pickers Mike Wolfe Is Sharing More About His Relationship Following His Divorce

Over the last couple of years, interest in the personal lives of some of the American Pickers stars has exploded, thanks in part to an alleged feud between Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe and to other series lead Danielle Colby has taken us behind the scenes and even into her bathtub as well. Wolfe, too, has made headlines after his divorce, and in recent months he’s been more open about his new girlfriend Leticia Cline, but the two have historically kept a fairly low profile.

So, who is she? And how long have they been together?

Who Is Leticia Cline?

In a nutshell, Cline is a self-described “Writer, Motorcycle Racer, Heritage Tourism Preservationist, Cancer Survivor, Retired Politician & Proud Kentuckian.” Her personal website mentions that she lost her mother as a young adult woman at aged 29. At 37 she beat cancer. She, like Mike Wolfe, also has one child, a son named Caleb.

She and Wolfe have a love of motorcycles in common. He notably collects vintage bikes and she’s also interested in them, writing on Instagram last year that’s she’s been involved in an eight state motorbike race for motorcyclists on bikes from pre-1930.

Earlier in 2023, the couple attended an antique motorcycle auction together in Las Vegas. The two were captured in a few public displays of affection before Wolfe put some of his antique motorcycle collection up for sale. This passion has helped her to nail down a career writing about motorcycles. It also gives her the ability – as she’s put it – to be a “forever tourist” going on adventures from place to place.

In the past, Leticia Cline also appeared on reality TV shows including Beauty and the Geek. She’s also appeared in Playboy Magazine and had another career as a reporter for TNA Wrestling amidst her other writing and event work.

How Long Have Mike Wolfe And Leticia Cline Been Dating?

Mike and Leticia Cline reportedly began dating in August of 2021, though rumors circulated that they were dating a month or so before that. Outside of reports of the two attending events together, they have more recently been popping up in each others’ social media posts a bit more often.

A recent post from the motorcycle enthusiast mentioned a day trip zipling and having fun at Mammoth Cave, and attraction that is popular in her home state of Kentucky.

In general, the couple maintains a low profile online, but in more recent months, she's become one of his road trippin' partners (which in the past have included his dog Francie and his mother).

Was Mike Wolfe Married? Did He Get A Divorce?

Yes, The American Pickers star was previously married to Jodi Catherine Wolfe. She filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The then-couple at the time had been married since September of 2012. While not one of the longest divorces in Hollywood history, the court case was ongoing into 2021, around which time reports indicated the History Channel star had been seen with Cline. The reality series star was reportedly ordered to pay his ex over $5 million in royalties and alimony following their major split (along with some property), but it seems that these days he's moved on and is quite happy with his new partner.