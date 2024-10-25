American Sports Story: Lance Armstrong's Drug Scandal And 5 Real-Life Events I’d Like The Show To Tackle After Aaron Hernandez’s Season

Ryan Murphy has multiple titles on the 2024 TV schedule , including Grotesquerie and (the highly criticized) Monsters . Another show Murphy produced is the newly minted American Sports Story. As its title implies, the Stu Zicherman-created anthology series focuses on notable tales related to athletics. Season 1 centers around the rise and fall of late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. A second season hasn’t been announced, as of this writing, but I think Lance Armstrong and several other topics should be highlighted.

With the well-reviewed first season of American Crime Story , Ryan Murphy and co. dipped their feet into the sports world by examining O.J. Simpson’s murder trial. Sports Story gives the creative and his team a chance to really dig into athletes and their stories. Like its predecessors, this series features dark subject matter, and that trend is likely to continue if FX greenlights another season. That assertion is part of what informed my thinking when I devised the following list of real events that could serve as storytelling material for future episodes.

(Image credit: Peter Attia MD)

Lance Armstrong Is At The Center Of A Doping Scandal

Retired American cyclist Lance Armstrong was the subject of doping allegations for years, before serious action was taken. The United States Anti-Doping Agency conducted an investigation and made allegations based on Armstrong’s blood samples from 2009 and 2010. After legal proceedings, the biker was determined to have headed up a major doping ring and was not only stripped of various accolades but also received a lifetime ban from the International Cycling Union . Armstrong later admitted to doping for much of his career.

This particular situation seems like it’s made for American Sports Story. A theoretical season focused on Lance Armstrong would feature plenty of highs (complete with what could be some excellent biking sequences) as well as his massive lows. A tale like this may not be as grim as Aaron Hernandez’s situation, though it does represent a low point in the history of sports.

(Image credit: Big 10 Network)

Penn State Is Embroiled In A Child Sexual Abuse Scandal

In 2011, Pennsylvania State University became embroiled in controversy when reports of child sexual abuse allegations were leveled against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. It was alleged that Sandusky had been involved in numerous incidents that happened between 1994 and 2009. He was ultimately convicted on 52 counts of child molestation and eventually found guilty on 45. For his crimes, Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

The case also had wide-ranging effects on the school as a whole. Per FBI findings, late football head coach Joe Paterno and officials on the school’s board of trustees were aware of the incidents and failed to report them. Paterno, who was also accused of covering up details of Jerry Sandusky’s abuse of a male minor, was ultimately dismissed as coach in 2011. In addition, the NCAA revoked Penn State’s wins between 1998 and 2011, though they were eventually restored in 2015.

A number of the events involved in this case were covered in the 2018 HBO-produced movie, Paterno, which stars Al Pacino in the titular role (and is available to stream with a Max subscription ). However, should Story cover all of this during one of its seasons, it could use the extended amount of time to dive even further into the details.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ron Artest Takes Part In The “Malice At The Palace” And Other Controversies

More on Sports Shows (Image credit: NBA TV) After FX's Clipped, The Dream Team And 6 Moments In NBA History That Would Make Great TV Shows

Long regarded as one of the NBA’s most distinct personalities, Ron Artest (whose legal name is now Metta Sandiford-Artest) is no stranger to success as well as controversy. The all-star and championship winner has had his share of legal issues, with the most significant being “The Malice at the Palace.” That 2004 altercation saw Artest become involved in a massive fight involving fellow members of the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons and fans. He was subsequently suspended for the remainder of that season and missed 86 games including the playoffs.

Even before that infamous night, Metta Sandiford-Artest had been involved in other contentious situations during his career. He notably had a heated confrontation with Miami Heat coach Pat Riley, smashed a camera at Madison Square Garden and drank Hennessy cognac during halftime of a Chicago Bulls game. And, even after “Malice,” Artest was arrested for domestic violence .

In addition to all of that, a season of American Sports Story could highlight his younger years, including the moment he witnessed the death of 19-year-old player Lloyd Newton during a basketball tournament. Mr. Artest – who’s something of a media personality today – has settled down considerably and his story doesn’t have a seriously bleak ending. However, his life and career would still make quite a compelling season for the latest American Story series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sexual Abuse From USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar And More Is Uncovered

One of the most tragic incidents to befall the world of athletics within the past decade is the sex abuse scandal involving USA Gymnastics. The matter came to light in 2016 and ultimately saw more than 500 gymnastics claim that they experienced sexual abuse as minors at the hands of coaches, gym owners and more, beginning in the ‘90s. Larry Nassar – a longtime physician for USAG – was a pivotal figure in the situation, as 256 women accused him of sexual abuse, including noted Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas.

In the aftermath, Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years after pleading guilty to seven felony counts of criminal sexual conduct. Additionally, officials for USAG, United States Olympic Committee and more were either fired or resigned. The scandal, as a whole, is still viewed as the largest in the history of sports. And, with that, I wouldn’t be surprised if it were featured on a future season of American Sports Story.

(Image credit: CBS)

“Fast Eddie” Johnson’s NBA Career Is Plagued By Legal Issues

A talented player best known for his on-court heroics with the Atlanta Hawks from 1977 to 1986, “Fast Eddie” Johnson was known for his volatile attitude and wild antics during the offseason. Johnson struggled with drug abuse, having become addicted to cocaine while a college player at Auburn University (where he also had issues with coach Bob Davis).

After an unsuccessful stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Florida native had a successful run with the Tampa Bay Thrillers of the Continental Basketball Association. That run would spark his return to the NBA as a member of the Seattle SuperSonics, before being suspended from the league in 1987 for missing mandatory counseling sessions. After that, he never played professional basketball again.

Throughout his career, Eddie Johnson was embroiled in a number of incidents, including one situation in 1980 that saw him jumping from a two-story building while being pursued by two men who were shooting at him. Diagnosed with manic depression during his playing days, the disgraced shooting guard was convicted on a number of offenses including robbery, battery, drug possession, burglary and more.

In 2006, "Fast Eddie" was arrested for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and was later convicted for sexual battery of a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, and trespassing. He was ultimately handed a mandatory life sentence for his crimes and died of unknown causes while serving time at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in 2020. Considering everything that’s known about Johnson, he definitely seems like a subject who would appeal to the producers of a scripted drama series.

(Image credit: Paralympic Games)

Oscar Pistorius Is Convicted For Murdering His Girlfriend

South Africa native Oscar Pistorius rose to prominence as a sprinter, winning honors at the several Paralympics Games, the Paralympic World Cup and more. The acclaimed runner was thrust into the center of a murder trial in 2013, though, after he killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old paralegal and model Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorious shot her four times at his Pretoria home, claiming that he thought she was an intruder. The athlete was ultimately found guilty of culpable homicide and reckless endangerment with a firearm for a separate situation.

While the Paralympian received five years for culpable homicide and a concurrent three-year suspended prison sentence for the reckless endangerment charge, the state appealed his conviction in 2015. As a result, Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murder instead and sentenced to six years – only for the state to again appeal for a longer sentence. Pistorius was then sentenced to 15 years and, in January 2024, he was released on parole . In short, this case seems like it would fit with the Ryan Murphy-produced sports series.

As it stands, we’ll just have to wait and see what lies ahead for Sports Story but, based on the real scenarios that have been laid out, the producers have options for future seasons. Of course, even if new episodes are ordered, they likely wouldn’t land anywhere on the 2025 TV schedule , but it’s still interesting to think about what could happen if the show moves forward.