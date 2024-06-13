After FX's Clipped, The Dream Team And 6 Moments In NBA History That Would Make Great TV Shows

FX’s Clipped is the latest scripted sports show to provide a dramatization of a major event in NBA history. Available to Hulu subscribers , the basketball-centric miniseries centers on the scandal surrounding ex-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. The disgraced exec notably received a lifetime ban from the league after recordings of him making racist comments were leaked. It’s a moment that’s certainly worthy of being adapted for a show, and there are several others, including the Dream Team, that deserve the same treatment.

TV producers have been able to craft some interesting stories revolving around real-life events linked to the National Basketball Association. HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which is available to stream with a Max subscription , is a prime example. Plenty of other stories that are begging to be told, particularly in the form of limited series, and I’m going to lay out seven of them. So let’s talk this out:

(Image credit: NBA TV)

The “Dream Team” Dominates At The 1992 Summer Olympics

Basketball and international sports as a whole were never the same after the 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team made waves in Barcelona, Spain. The squad, which eventually became known as the “Dream Team,” marked the first U.S. b-ball team to be made up of professional athletes. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were amongst those chosen for the group, which fellow member Charles Barkley believes would dominate contemporary teams.

A limited series could flesh out the finer details of the team’s historic run. That includes its formation (which controversially didn’t involve All Star Isiah Thomas) as well as the personality clashes of the players – almost all of whom are hall of famers. This would be peak TV and I’m surprised it’s yet to become a scripted show of some kind.

(Image credit: ESPN)

Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Have Their Last Dance

Ok, so the Chicago Bulls’ final championship run was tackled in the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance (which can be streamed by Netflix subscribers ). However, I’d certainly be down to see a scripted version of the events involving Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson and co. With the right writers and directors, this could be a tense piece of work that captures the drama of the team’s 1997-98 title defense.

The looming inevitability of the team’s disbandment, uncertainty regarding Scottie Pippen’s health status and the players’ tension with general manager Jerry Krause are among the elements that could sell this project. Plenty of people tuned in to see the 10-part documentary in 2020, and I truly believe viewers would tune in to watch a scripted version of the event.

(Image credit: Turner Broadcasting)

Shaquille O’Neal And Kobe Bryant’s Feud Impacts The Lakers

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal led the Lakers to three NBA titles and remain one of the greatest duos in the history of the NBA. However, they also had their share of personal issues, and that all came to a head in 2004, ultimately contributing to O’Neal’s decision to ask for a trade. Former players and personnel like Brian Shaw and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have spoken about that “dysfunctional” era in the team’s history, and I’d be interested in seeing it play out in a miniseries. If we’re to take a page out of Ryan Murphy’s book, it could essentially be Feud: Kobe vs. Shaq. It could certainly appeal to fans, especially those who still wish Winning Time could’ve reached Bryant and O’Neal’s era.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ron Artest And Fans Collide During “The Malice At The Palace”

“The Malice at the Palace” is another major NBA event that I’m surprised hasn’t been the subject of a scripted production. Sports fans may remember that the situation (which is on YouTube) involved a major fight that broke out at The Palace of Auburn Hills amid a 2004 game between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. The highly covered brawl involved players from both teams, like Ron Artest (now named Metta Sandiford-Artest) and Ben Wallace as well as a number of fans.

A series centered on this incident could tackle not only the event itself but set up the prior history between both teams and the aftermath, which involved major media coverage and significant reform for the league. The prospect of the ordeal being the subject of a show is both intriguing and nerve-wracking to me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The NBA Gets Embroiled In A Betting Scandal Involving A Referee

The story of ex-referee Tim Donaghy grabbed plenty of headlines in 2007. It was revealed during the summer of that year that the FBI had initiated an investigation into Donaghy, who was said to have used his insider knowledge when making bets on NBA games. Ultimately, the man himself confessed that over four seasons, he bet on games he officiated and ones he didn’t preside over. He also had a number of co-conspirators in the endeavor. A tale like this is a prime topic for a true crime production, which is probably why Netflix’s Untold covered it. I could certainly see an entity like FX or Apple TV+ adapting it into a drama series, and I hope such a production happens someday.

(Image credit: ESPN)

LeBron James Publicly Makes The Decision To Leave Cleveland

In the lead-up to the summer of 2010, countless basketball fans wondered whether unrestricted free agent LeBron James would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after seven seasons. Fans, of course, know today that he ultimately decided to take his talents to the Miami Heat. At the time though, James opted not to provide a straight answer until the polarizing TV special, The Decision, (which is on YouTube ). A limited series about James’ choice could definitely shed some light on his decision-making process and the conception of the ESPN production. And, of course, such a series would have to tackle the immediate aftermath, including Cleveland fans’ visceral reactions to his exit from the Cavs. In my estimation, this is a project that needs to happen.

(Image credit: ESPN)

The NBA Establishes “The Bubble” Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

More on NBA Show Ideas (Image credit: ESPN) After Winning Time's Cancellation At HBO, I Think The Detroit Pistons' Bad Boys Deserve A Big-Budget TV Drama Next

COVID-19 changed various aspects of our lives, and the professional basketball world was rocked as well. Faced with a global pandemic and the need to finish out the 2019-2020 season, the league devised a solution – a bio-secure location for the players to compete. “The Bubble,” which was established at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, garnered a variety of responses from players, coaches and the media. I’d love to see a miniseries that chronicles the creation of Bubble and the public’s response to it. And, of course, this show could also (delicately and respectfully) highlight the complex experiences that players were having. This could not only be a compelling sports-based show but also a multifaceted character study about isolation, competition and more.

Hopefully, either as I speak or sometime in the future, a group of creatives might be inspired to use any of the moments we’ve discussed as the basis for a TV show. All of this is wishful thinking on my part, though I truly believe any of the events that have been laid out will get the small-screen treatment. Let’s keep our fingers crossed, basketball fans.