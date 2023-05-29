America's Got Talent Contestant Tries To Revive A 'Lost Art' With Unexpected Audition, And I'm Hyped For Season 18

America’s Got Talent is returning for Season 18 to guarantee that some of the best, most unforgettable, and most questionable acts get their moments in the spotlight. While viewers will have to tune in to see what the new season has in store (and whether Sethward makes another surprise appearance ), AGT has released an early audition to preview what to expect… and I’m officially hyped for the return of NBC’s hit summer series.

The act that AGT released early stars Shadow Ace, a performer from the Philippines who wants to revive a “lost art” with a shadow act that seemed to leave the judges more curious than excited when he announced what he had planned. That changed by the time he was just a few moments into his performance, as you can see below!

While America’s Got Talent never has a shortage of silly acts that definitely don’t hit with all the judges, Shadow Ace had all four on their feet for a standing ovation by the end of his performance. And that was after Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were dancing in their seats throughout! Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel left the dancing to the ladies, but seemed plenty enthusiastic by the time he finished.

Who could have guessed that an audition in the Season 18 premiere would feature “Pony” in a shadow puppet performance that left me thinking of Channing Tatum and his Magic Mike trilogy, completed earlier this year with Magic Mike’s Last Dance ? Shadow Ace seamlessly moved on to Miley Cyrus' “Wrecking Ball,” and definitely not the version that was covered in Bridgerton Season 2 .

I didn’t see “Gangnam Style” coming as the third song, but isn’t AGT at its most fun when unexpected? There’s a reason why my favorite acts tend to be those that are further outside the box than singers, as when I ranked Mayyas as the most likely Golden Buzzer recipient to win Season 17! ( And I totally called it .)

The clip ends before revealing whether or not Shadow Ace gets a “yes” from enough of the judges to advance beyond the auditions, but I think it’s a very safe bet that he’ll make it to the next stage after getting a standing ovation from all four judges. While it’s much too soon to guess if he’ll ever achieve his goal of meeting Beyoncé, why come to America’s Got Talent if not to dream big?