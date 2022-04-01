Bridgerton: All Of The Pop Song Covers From Season 2

Bridgerton Season 2 has dropped on Netflix, and fans have been loving its slow-burn romance, south Asian representation , and brilliant scenery - and of course, the return of Lady Whistledown (voiced by the lovely Julie Andrews ). However, with each new season of Bridgerton, there is always something that is added to make it even more relevant - classical renditions of famous pop songs.

The first season, known to have songs such as “Wildest Dreams" during that major sex scene , and “Thank U, Next” reimagined for the series, started off the precedent for modern songs to be included in the show. And now, Season 2 has returned to that tradition with a vengeance. Here are the pop song covers for the Bridgerton Season 2 soundtrack.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Stay Away” (“Capital R Rake”)

Of course, the first thing I think of when it comes to finding a wife is Nirvana's “Stay Away.” In the first episode of Bridgerton Season 2, “Capital R Rake,” this pop song cover plays during the montage of Anthony meeting with several women to see if they are wife-worthy. But, I do find that the fast tempo of the song fits the urgency of Anthony wanting to find someone.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Material Girl” (“Capital R Rake”)

With those dresses and jewels, all of these people are "material girls." In “Capital R Rake,” the women and men of Bridgerton all gather at the first ball of the season, hosted by the lovely Lady Danbury to show off our two new characters, Kate and Edwina Sharma ( played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran), where the iconic song, “Material Girl” by Madonna, is playing in the background.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Diamonds” (“Capital R Rake”)

I don’t think a song could ever be more fitting. The last song from the first episode of Season 2 of Bridgerton is played when Queen Charlotte is trying to finally find her diamond for this courting season after her ceremony was rudely interrupted by the arrival of Lady Whistledown’s latest gossip sheet. I couldn’t think of a better song other than “Diamonds” by Rihanna to play, showing just how important this is for the queen to get done.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Dancing On My Own” (“Victory”)

Their first dance to this perfect song. In the fourth episode of Season 2 of Bridgerton, “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn is played in the background as Anthony and Kate dance for the first time. It’s such a fitting song, knowing Kate’s feelings for Anthony and how she must feel seeing her sister be courted by him, not to mention how she's avoided courtship herself all of these years.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“You Oughta Know” (“An Unthinkable Fate”)

In the fifth episode of Bridgerton Season 2, a classical rendition of “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette begins to play not that long after Anthony confesses to Kate his true desires and dreams, even knowing that they can’t act on them. The song follows the two lovers into the next morning, where both are clearly struggling with the idea of hiding their true feelings for the other while he is engaged to Edwina. The song is perfect for this angsty scene, showing just how much they want each other but can’t have what they truly desire.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (“The Choice”)

This is definitely a song where you might miss it just because it’s not a part of U.S. pop culture, but from India, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” is the title track from a very popular Bollywood drama. This classical cover was played in Bridgerton during the “The Choice,” while the Sharma sisters, as well as their mother, held a traditional Haldi ceremony for Edwina the night before her wedding.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Sign Of The Times” (“The Choice”)

You know, I knew Harry Styles was getting into acting more, with his appearances in movies like Eternals and Dunkirk, but I didn’t think his song would show up in Bridgerton. During that disastrous wedding scene in “The Choice,” fans of the artist will hear the a cover of one of Harry’s first-ever solo hits, “Sign of the Times,” during the ceremony. With lyrics for the original song saying “just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times,” that felt like the perfect way to describe Kate and Anthony’s situation right at that moment.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“What About Us” (“The Choice”)

Another great song that always gives me the feels is P!nk’s “What About Us,” which is also played in “The Choice” as Edwina tells Anthony she won't marry him. Fitting in with the wedding turning to crap and everyone else having their own personal love problems in Bridgerton (such as Eloise and Theo, with the tune also playing during their scene, and the Queen staying by her husband’s bedside), this song demonstrates the heartbreak that love brings.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“How Deep Is Your Love” (“Harmony”)

I mean - this whole season was frustrating as heck, and while I did appreciate the slow-burn romance, did anyone else do a collective sigh of relief when Kate and Anthony finally got "hot and sexy and steamy" together, in the episode “Harmony,” after all of that tension? In the background of this love scene, you can hear the classical rendition of “How Deep Is Your Love” by Calvin Harris and Disciples, a highlight as their enemies to lovers story comes to full fruition. And, honestly, it’s about time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Wrecking Ball” (“The Viscount Who Loved Me”)

Let me tell you, when I heard this song I screamed because I really don’t think a song could ever describe these two so freaking perfectly. In the finale of Season 2 of Bridgerton, in the episode “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” Kate and Anthony have their supposed one last dance before confessing their love for one another outside in the garden, and during so, you can hear the classical version of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

This entire relationship felt like a wrecking ball, coming out of nowhere and destroying everything in its path only for them to come together in the end. So, to be honest, out of every song, I would pick this one through and through for Kate and Anthony.

Bridgerton Seasons 3 and 4 are already announced, and I'm sure we will be hearing far more pop covers that have been turned into classical masterpieces. However, until then, enjoy listening to these, as they are true winners.