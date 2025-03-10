‘Amid Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Incarceration, Daughter Savannah Discusses ‘Infurating’ Mistake People Make About Her Family
The media personality didn't hold back.
As it stands, former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley remain in prison years after being found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more. Meanwhile, their children continue to wade through the reality of their parents’ absences. Savannah Chrisley, Julie and Todd’s 27-year-old daughter, has been particularly candid about this. On various occasions, Savannah has also addressed the general public’s analysis of her family’s current situation. Now, she’s opening up about one mistake that’s made when her family is discussed.
Savannah Chrisley has had custody of her two younger siblings since her parents reported to prison in January 2023. Those two are 12-year-old sister Chloe and 18-year-old brother Grayson. Chloe is the daughter of Kyle Chrisley – Todd’s oldest son with ex-wife Teresa Terry – and was formally adopted by the Chrisleys 2016. However, Savannah says that a number of people still refer to Chloe as her niece instead of her sibling. Savannah says that comment remains hurtful:
33-year-old Kyle Chrisley has struggled with addiction over the years, though sister Lindsie just recently claimed that he’s sober now. He’s also had a brush with the law, as Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault in 2023. As for Chloe’s mother, Angela Johnson has had her share of personal issues as well, and she reportedly volunteered her parental rights back in 2017. However, Johnson unsuccessfully sought custody of her daughter back in 2022.
What Savannah Chrisley finds to be "infuriating" in regard to the assertion about Chloe (who is biracial) is that “people want to use race to cause this huge divide.” During her interview, Savannah went on to discuss her sister’s parental status and further emphasize their relationship:
Since gaining custody of her siblings, Savannah Chrisley has been open about what it’s been like raising them. The Unlocked podcast host has discussed spending Christmas with them amid their parents’ imprisonment, for instance. Earlier this year, Chrisley also got candid about her struggles to be a surrogate parent for Chloe and Grayson. Nevertheless, Savannah’s social media posts give the impression that the three do have a firm relationship and enjoy spending time together. Check out one of her updates from this past holiday below:
A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)
A photo posted by on
As for Julie and Todd Chrisley, the former is serving seven years at Kentucky’s Lexington Medical Center, while the latter was sentenced to a 12-year stint at Federal Prison Camp in Florida. Savannah is still holding out hope that her folks will be released earlier due to appeals, and it’s been alleged that the couple hopes to be pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump. While the family’s legal team continues to work, it seems that Savannah is focused on caring for her siblings and setting the record straight on Chloe as necessary.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
A Former SNL Guest Host Didn't Realize How Much Prep Work Phil Hartman Put Into Random Sketches And Got 'Reprimanded' For It
Odell Beckham Jr Responds After Getting Named In the Latest Diddy Complaint: ‘Boy I’ll Tell U What’