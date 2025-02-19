Savannah Chrisley Gets Real About How She’s ‘Struggled’ To Be A Surrogate Mom Amid Her Parents’ Incarceration
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been in prison for two years.
The Chrisley family’s dynamics have changed since the heads of the household, Todd and Julie, reported to prison in early 2023 after being found guilty of bank fraud and more. Since then, their 27-year-old daughter, Savannah, has been running the household. As part of that, Savannah has taken over guardianship of her brother, Grayson, and niece/adopted sibling, Chloe. The media personality hasn’t shied away from discussing her brood’s new reality and, just recently, she was candid about how she’s “struggled” when it comes to parenting.
For the most part, Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her experiences by way of her Unlocked Podcast. This time around, though, she shared thoughts during a lengthy interview with People. Chrisley was candid about the fact that she didn’t imagine she’d be in the position to raise now-18-year-old Grayson and now-12-year-old Chloe. On top of that, she’s also had to handle affairs related to her parents:
The podcaster, along with her relatives, rose to prominence through their reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best (which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription). USA Network ultimately canceled Chrisley in the wake of Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict. Since then, Savannah has kept busy in other ways, and it sounds like she’s willing to do whatever is necessary to support her siblings:
Savannah Chrisley hasn’t been without support over the last few years. In the past, she’s spoken about those who’ve helped her along during her family’s legal situation. Most recently, she’s also been able to lean on her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, who she linked up with around late 2023. Shiver previously discussed his support of his girlfriend and her family and, as has been revealed, he even became involved in the legal situation when he wrote a letter of support for Julie. Despite that, Todd allegedly isn’t “open” to meeting Shiver.
When it comes to the two parents, Todd Chrisley has been incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp in Florida, where he’s serving a (since-reduced) 12-year sentence. Julie, meanwhile, is at Lexington Medical Center serving seven years following her resentencing last summer. The Chrisleys are currently seeking a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump, though it remains to be seen whether that’ll happen. In the meantime, Savannah has been advocating for her folks while also sharing updates on them following her prison visits.
Barring any kind of change, it seems that Savannah Chrisley will remain the primary caregiver for her younger siblings. Yet, if Chrisley’s latest comments on her domestic life indicate anything, it’s that she’s not aiming to fold under any pressure her circumstances bring about.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Did Not Have Kevin Costner And Pete Davidson Becoming Pals On My Bingo Card This Year, But The Super Bowl And Chris Rock's Birthday Changed That
Shifting Gears Isn't On This Week, So I Need To Share My Biggest Hopes For Kat Dennings' Riley