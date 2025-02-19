Savannah Chrisley Gets Real About How She’s ‘Struggled’ To Be A Surrogate Mom Amid Her Parents’ Incarceration

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been in prison for two years.

Savannah Chrisley on the mic for Unlocked Podcast
The Chrisley family’s dynamics have changed since the heads of the household, Todd and Julie, reported to prison in early 2023 after being found guilty of bank fraud and more. Since then, their 27-year-old daughter, Savannah, has been running the household. As part of that, Savannah has taken over guardianship of her brother, Grayson, and niece/adopted sibling, Chloe. The media personality hasn’t shied away from discussing her brood’s new reality and, just recently, she was candid about how she’s “struggled” when it comes to parenting.

For the most part, Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her experiences by way of her Unlocked Podcast. This time around, though, she shared thoughts during a lengthy interview with People. Chrisley was candid about the fact that she didn’t imagine she’d be in the position to raise now-18-year-old Grayson and now-12-year-old Chloe. On top of that, she’s also had to handle affairs related to her parents:

I wasn't expecting to get two kids. So, between that, legal expenses to fight for my parents, I am just like anyone else out here. Sure, I put a smile on my face. I look the part, I play the part. But it doesn't mean I actually am the part. You fake it till you make it. That's the world that we live in. I've struggled.

The podcaster, along with her relatives, rose to prominence through their reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best (which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription). USA Network ultimately canceled Chrisley in the wake of Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict. Since then, Savannah has kept busy in other ways, and it sounds like she’s willing to do whatever is necessary to support her siblings:

I've had to work multiple jobs. I sell houses. I do podcasting. I do social media influencing. I do anything that comes my way. I'm no better than anyone else out here, to have to struggle. And I am not lazy. I know that I have two kids to provide for, and I know I have two parents that I need to get home. So, I'll work my ass off till the wee hours of the morning if I have to. It's just who I am. … I've always said, 'God meant for me to be a mom.' So, there's a lot of things that just come naturally for me. But it's a learning process, for sure.

Savannah Chrisley hasn’t been without support over the last few years. In the past, she’s spoken about those who’ve helped her along during her family’s legal situation. Most recently, she’s also been able to lean on her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, who she linked up with around late 2023. Shiver previously discussed his support of his girlfriend and her family and, as has been revealed, he even became involved in the legal situation when he wrote a letter of support for Julie. Despite that, Todd allegedly isn’t “open” to meeting Shiver.

When it comes to the two parents, Todd Chrisley has been incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp in Florida, where he’s serving a (since-reduced) 12-year sentence. Julie, meanwhile, is at Lexington Medical Center serving seven years following her resentencing last summer. The Chrisleys are currently seeking a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump, though it remains to be seen whether that’ll happen. In the meantime, Savannah has been advocating for her folks while also sharing updates on them following her prison visits.

Barring any kind of change, it seems that Savannah Chrisley will remain the primary caregiver for her younger siblings. Yet, if Chrisley’s latest comments on her domestic life indicate anything, it’s that she’s not aiming to fold under any pressure her circumstances bring about.

