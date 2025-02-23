‘I’m Not Getting Myself In A Situation’: Savannah Chrisley Shares What’s Going On With Family’s Next Reality TV Show As Todd And Julie Remain In Prison

Before Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison in early 2023, the couple – along with their kids – headlined a premier reality TV show. Chrisley Knows Best, which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription, was a hit for USA Network. Since the imprisonment of the heads of the household, it’s been reported that the clan will star in a new show, but updates have been few and far between on that front. Now, Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, opened up about what’s currently happening with the project.

It was in 2023 that a new Chrisley-centric show was reported to be in the works, with Savannah Chrisley expressing optimism that it would get off the ground. Some time ago, the media personality discussed that plans were in motion, as the family was working in tandem with a company. However, she recently explained that they hit a snag in the development process when working with that particular entity. On that note, the reality TV star explained to People why everything didn’t come to fruition as hoped for:

We were working with a production company, and things were going great. And then, there were some things that were done that I did not like. I backed out. I stepped away, and I said, ‘I'm done. I am not working. I'm not getting myself in a situation I don't feel comfortable and safe in.’

The Chrisley family collaborated with the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network for almost a decade on their previous reality TV show. Across 10 seasons, viewers followed the Atlanta-based family’s ups and downs. That all came to an end when Julie and Todd Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more in 2022, with the final season airing the following year.

Savannah Chrisley, who also hosts the Unlocked Podcast, didn’t provide any specifics on the breakdown of her family’s collaboration with that aforementioned production company. However, she also said that they’re now “in talks” with another company and that “they're working on schedules now, and they want to start shooting.” As for when the show might premiere, Chrisley provided a tentative release date:

A network already said they want it. They want it on air [on] August 11th, which, ironically, is my birthday. So, we'll see. I mean, if it's going to be on air in August ... it's got to start happening quick. So, that's really honestly all that I know right now. I have been so focused on all of my other businesses, and mom and dad, that I let agents deal with the TV side of things.

Speaking of mom and dad, real estate mogul Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky. When news of the new show initially broke, it was reported that Todd was “thrilled” for his family over securing a deal. There’s since been a question regarding whether Julie and Todd will be involved in the series, even though they’re still behind bars. Nothing appears to be set in stone just yet, but their attorney, Jay Surgent, made it sound like a possibility.

Not much has been said when it comes to the creative direction of the new series. However, Chase Chrisley previously teased that it wouldn’t shy away from tackling their parents’ incarcerations and diving deep into his and his relatives’ new familial dynamics. Savannah, who joined Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test around the time the new Chrisley show was announced, seems confident that this project is going to get off the ground. Of course, avid viewers will just have to wait and see whether the famous brood does indeed return to TV.