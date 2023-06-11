Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Exes Have Reportedly Teamed Up For New Enterprise, And A Business Expert Claims It’s A ‘Revenge’ Tactic
An unexpected partnership!
Those who enjoyed seeing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ electric chemistry on the set of GMA3: What You Need to Know have been waiting to see what the couple does next, after their alleged affair led to them parting ways with ABC. The former co-hosts apparently remain on the job hunt, as their former network has moved on with Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. Meanwhile, out of left field, another business partnership has formed, with Robach and Holmes’ former spouses teaming up on a new venture — a move that one business expert says may be “the best revenge.”
Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — who were each married for 12 years to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, respectively, before separating last year — are apparently working together on Axis Hats New York. Fiebig announced her collaboration with Cathrine White on the collegiate art pieces, with Shue being listed as one of the five members of the board of directors that is led by Holmes’ ex-wife. Is revenge a dish best served in the boardroom? Small business expert Carol Roth told the U.S. Sun this may be the perfect way to prove the scandal won’t keep them down. Roth said:
According to a post on the immigration attorney’s Instagram page, Axis Hats New York’s limited art collection features pieces that are “individually unique and tell the visual story of multi-generational history and tradition and are a reminder of what is at the core of the American college experience.”
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair already lost them their jobs, but if their exes really are trying to rub salt in the wound, this just might do it. Marilee Fiebig’s new project with former Melrose Place star Andrew Shue comes amidst reports that Holmes and Robach are hoping to land a joint gig as their follow-up to GMA3. The couple has been unsuccessful so far, possibly due to the terms of their exit agreements with ABC News.
Whatever Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue’s primary motivations were, Carol Roth said they likely knew that their partnership would attract some attention, with the business expert saying:
It’s unknown how this new enterprise came to be, but it was widely reported that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ families were close in the years ahead of their friendship turning romantic. The couples would go on double-dates while Robach’s daughters baby-sat for Holmes’ children, so it makes sense that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig would also bond over their own similar interests. Regardless of how much revenge does or doesn’t play into their current project, I can’t help but wonder what their exes think about this new development.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
