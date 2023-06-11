Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Exes Have Reportedly Teamed Up For New Enterprise, And A Business Expert Claims It’s A ‘Revenge’ Tactic

Those who enjoyed seeing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ’ electric chemistry on the set of GMA3: What You Need to Know have been waiting to see what the couple does next, after their alleged affair led to them parting ways with ABC. The former co-hosts apparently remain on the job hunt, as their former network has moved on with Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan . Meanwhile, out of left field, another business partnership has formed, with Robach and Holmes’ former spouses teaming up on a new venture — a move that one business expert says may be “the best revenge.”

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — who were each married for 12 years to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, respectively, before separating last year — are apparently working together on Axis Hats New York. Fiebig announced her collaboration with Cathrine White on the collegiate art pieces, with Shue being listed as one of the five members of the board of directors that is led by Holmes’ ex-wife. Is revenge a dish best served in the boardroom? Small business expert Carol Roth told the U.S. Sun this may be the perfect way to prove the scandal won’t keep them down. Roth said:

Perhaps they are saying, ‘Well, what is the best way to get back here?' They may have been deciding the best way to get back is if they can both help each other be even more successful. Perhaps Marilee and Andrew are not going to let this brouhaha get in the way of their own successes. If you have controversy around you, why not lean into it and leverage it, which they have now? Success could also be the ultimate revenge, but at the end of the day, the best revenge is business success.

According to a post on the immigration attorney’s Instagram page, Axis Hats New York’s limited art collection features pieces that are “individually unique and tell the visual story of multi-generational history and tradition and are a reminder of what is at the core of the American college experience.”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair already lost them their jobs, but if their exes really are trying to rub salt in the wound, this just might do it. Marilee Fiebig’s new project with former Melrose Place star Andrew Shue comes amidst reports that Holmes and Robach are hoping to land a joint gig as their follow-up to GMA3. The couple has been unsuccessful so far, possibly due to the terms of their exit agreements with ABC News.

Whatever Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue’s primary motivations were, Carol Roth said they likely knew that their partnership would attract some attention, with the business expert saying:

By seeing Marilee’s name on an advisory board with Andrew Shue, a clear statement has been made. It would definitely raise an eyebrow to see that both of the people that they (Amy and TJ) were married to now working together.