How Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ GMA Exit Agreements Are Allegedly Impacting Their Job Search

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged workplace affair occurred months ago, but those impacted by it are still feeling the effects. As far as we know, Good Morning America is working to select their permanent successors. Meanwhile, the two media personalities themselves are still looking for work. The past few weeks have seen insiders suggest that they’re having a tough time landing new positions. Now, if a new report is to be believed, the exit agreements they signed with GMA have also had an impact on their search.

It was in January that the former GMA3 co-hosts came to terms with ABC News on severance agreements. At the time, specifics of the deals were not fully disclosed, including the sums of money that they ultimately received. However, a source shared alleged details with The U.S. Sun regarding a supposed clause found in the paperwork. As the individual explained, the contracts don’t prevent them from talking with potential employers. They apparently just can’t formally accept an offer within a specified period of time:

Even if they had an anchoring offer, they can't take it because of the wording in their exit contract. The reports about them looking for work are true, but technically they can't take on an anchor job specifically, so those talks have all been very casual.

This insider went on to explain that as part of their settlements, the stars were allegedly paid out the money that would’ve made up the remainder of their contracts. The news outlet also made contact with a purported network source, who would neither confirm nor deny whether the settlements prevent the pair from seeking news-related jobs at the moment. However, said person did shoot down speculation about a non-disclosure agreement being part of the deals. So all in all, it would seem that the GMA alums find themselves in a position in which they can only look at offers.

According to recent reports, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been searching high and low for their next jobs. They allegedly want to stick to TV and allegedly want to find a news outlet that will allow them to be co-hosts again. However, they’re reportedly prepared should they not land a joint gig . Instead, they’ll seek to “vouch” for each other as they look for separate opportunities.

There’s still the matter of whether or not there’s actually interest in the couple. A few weeks ago, a source claimed that major networks had already passed on hiring them. The corporations in question were said to be CNN and CBS. And just within the past week, it was alleged that they were also turned down by hit TV show Dancing with the Stars.

It’s honestly hard to say just what might lie ahead for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in the professional arena at this point. The notion of them still landing jobs following the GMA drama isn’t far-fetched. But if this supposed contract stipulation does actually exist, it could be a while before they could actually accept any offer.