What Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Will Allegedly Do If They Can’t Land Joint Gig Following GMA Drama

In the aftermath of the scandal involving their reported workplace affair, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been enjoying “funemployment.” As a result, they’ve been soaking up the sun in places like Miami and Mexico. The former GMA3 anchors are apparently eager to get back to work, though, and alleged details on their future career plans have come to light over the past several weeks. Not only do they reportedly want to stick with TV , but sources say that the couple is hoping to land a show together and continue to work as co-hosts. However, new reports suggest that Holmes and Robach have a plan should they not be able to land a joint gig.

Insiders previously indicated that the two journalists ideally want to land on another news program of sorts. Yet more recently, it’s been alleged that they’re trying to be flexible when it comes to finding a new network. A person who purportedly has knowledge on the situation told Us Weekly that this is indeed the case. And if they’re to be believed, the media personalities are making themselves available for a plethora of productions:

They’re pitching themselves as a duo. They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.

Few would deny that whenever they were on the air, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had fantastic chemistry. So it’s fair to say that from a talent perspective, they could be a boon for a potential employer if they were to receive their own program. However, there’s always the possibility that they don’t end up working together. The source went on to say that if such a thing ends up panning out, the two will take it in stride:

If that doesn’t work out, they will vouch for each other and help each other. They won’t let each other fall. Their love is inspiring both of them to keep encouraging each other and to help each other.

It would appear that at the end of the day, the couple only have each other’s best interests in mind. You can imagine that like any person, they want a work situation that best suits their needs and qualifications. However, as many people will tell you – sometimes you “gotta do what you gotta do."

Of course, there’s still a question regarding if (or when) the stars might actually land somewhere. While reports point to them having had general meetings, nothing seems close to being finalized, at this point. Insiders also claim that CNN and CBS are among the networks that have passed on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes already. One can probably assume that entertainment entities are hesitant to join up with them after the drama at Good Morning America , which has since washed its hands of the two.