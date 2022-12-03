Before News Of Alleged Affair, GMA’s Amy Robach And TJ Holmes Went On Double Dates, Her Kids Babysat His

There’s never been a question from Good Morning America viewers about whether or not co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes truly enjoyed working together. Their chemistry on the air has always shone through the TV screen, and it was no secret that they were friends outside of the work environment. Now, however, the two are facing accusations of affairs , after they separated from their respective spouses in August, before being photographed together on a romantic getaway in November. What complicates matters even further is the fact that it wasn’t just Robach and Holmes who were close, but their whole families.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are both longtime employees of ABC News. Robach joined in 2012, with Holmes coming on two years later in 2014. People reports that the breast cancer survivor previously spoke about her instant connection with Holmes, putting into context just how close their families were. Robach said:

The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters.

Not only were the ABC colleagues close friends, but their spouses knew each other very well too, with Robach’s children even babysitting when the couples double-dated. Robach married Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010, and T.J. Holmes was married the same year to Marilee Fiebig. Robach has two daughters, Ava and Analise (born in 2002 and 2006, respectively), from a previous marriage, and Shue has three sons from a previous marriage. Holmes and Fiebig, meanwhile, share daughter Sabine, who was born in 2013, and Holmes has daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from a previous marriage.

There are still questions surrounding the timeline of when the Good Morning America anchors’ relationship became more than professional. Some reports say an affair began either in March, when Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes trained together for the New York City Half Marathon, or in June, when they traveled to London for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. However, another source said that nothing romantic happened between the couple until after each of them had separated from their spouses in August.

Either way, given how close the families previously were, there’s likely a lot of emotion surrounding this situation. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes became co-hosts in 2020, when GMA3 was revamped to provide information about the pandemic. Robach talked to People at the time about how they’d been hoping to work together, saying:

[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair. My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years.