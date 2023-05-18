Andy Cohen Posed Nude For The Second Time In His Career, But We’re Just Here For The Comments

Andy Cohen is an accomplished TV producer, serving as an EP for the entire Real Housewives franchise. On top of that, he's the host of the long-running late night show Watch What Happens Live!, which allows fans to get deeper into the Bravo-verse, and also get to know him more as a person. Cohen recently posed nude for the second time in his career, but we’re just here for the comments.

Cohen is an eligible bachelor who is often being hit on while taking caller questions on WWHL, and smart money says more of this treatment is coming after his recent nude photo. He bore it all for a great cause: Skin Cancer Awareness Month. He's encouraging folks to use sunscreen and get their yearly screening from a dermatologist, although he inspired plenty of thirsty comments in the process. You can check out Cohen's Instagram post below:

It's giving ageless. Cohen broke the internet when posting this series of tasteful nude photographs, both taken at the very same place. And he's hoping to use the eye-catching image to encourage his fans and Bravoholics to get annual skin cancer screenings. Sex sells, and Andy is flexing his marketing and literal muscles with this viral post.

The comments section of Andy's recent Instagram update is pretty hilarious, thanks to A+ commentary from celebs and fans alike. Comedian Chris Klemons came in with what we were all thinking, posting:

Didn’t have Andy Cohen making me flustered on this weeks bingo card.

If you scroll through the comments of the IG post, you can see a number of celebrities and Housewives icons sharing their own thoughts on Andy Cohen's thirst trap for a cause. That includes iconic TV personality Paris Hilton, whose response was appropriately on brand. She commented:

That’s hot🔥

Of course, it wasn't only celebs who were shook by Cohen's viral Instagram post. Plenty of those top comments come from average fans like you and me. As previously mentioned, Bravo fans are somewhat known for thirsting over Andy, as well as some of the Househusbands.

One of these thirsty comments has hundreds of likes, and laments that so many attractive men like Andy Cohen don't date women. As she posted:

Why is it that the hot good guys always turn out to be gay 😔

As previously mentioned, a number of Housewives commented on Andy Cohen's recent post, as they're wont to do. RHONJ's Margaret Josephs, RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff, and RHOC's Gretchen Rossi were all there to gas up the Bravo exec, and confirm just how good he looked in both images.

The Real Housewives of Potomac icon Candiace Dillard Bassett also got in on the fun. But rather than commenting about the cool photos or Andy Cohen's physique, she was focused on his long locks in the throwback image. As the "Drive Back" singer put it:

Will never be over this hair.

Points were made. Candiace is known for her quick wit on Potomac, so it should come as no surprise that her commentary on Andy's thirst trap is A+. And that all engagement should help Cohen's message about skin screenings reach even more people online.

Another high performing fan response came from someone who pointed out the fact that Cohen posted this image on the same day as the Vanderpump Rules finale. #Scandoval has been dominating the news cycle for months now, and leading up to the final episodes. One fan posted:

Posting this on the day of #scandoval is just cruel @bravoandy how am I supposed to focus on the drama when you bless us with all this deliciousness! You devious daddy! You look and looked amazing 🔥❤️

Between Vanderump Rules, the current season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, plus Andy Cohen's nude photos, it's a very busy time for Bravoholics out there. And the Housewives franchise only continues to grow thanks to content on both Bravo and for those with a Peacock subscription.

Andy Cohen can be seen in Watch What Happens Live, as well as moderating the reunions for Bravo's shows. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.