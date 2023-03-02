Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Being Sued For Millions Over Oral Sex Claims Made On The Show

The Real Housewives franchise is bigger than ever , with three different seasons currently airing on Bravo and the streaming service Peacock . But since the property is ultimately about drama, sometimes this can bleed into the real-world– especially when lawsuits are involved. Case in point: Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett is being sued for millions over oral sex claims she made on the show this season. Specifically, related to the ex of co-star Ashley Darby.

Throughout the last seven seasons of RHOP, the audience has followed Ashley Darby’s romantic woes related to her relationship with ex-husband Michael Darby. He’s faced a number of allegations during this time including infidelity and assaulting a crew member. While he didn’t participate in filming for Season 7, Michael was referenced a number of times related to Ashley’s marriage ending. During this time Candiace Dillard Bassett alleged that he was performing oral sex on another man. And according to TMZ , he’s suing Candiace over these comments, to the tune of a whopping $2 million defamation case.

At the time of writing this story, no one from Candiace Dillard Bassett’s camp has responded to this reported lawsuit. But given the high price that Michel Darby is hoping to acquire, the stakes certainly do feel high. As a reminder, you can check out the clip in question from Real Housewives of Potomac below:

While the name that Candiace mentioned was bleeped, it seems the allegations she made against Michael Darby hit a nerve for the former RHOP cast member. But considering just how many allegations have been thrown at him throughout the previous six years, it might surprise fans that this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Or in this case, Darby’s back.

The subject of Michael Darby’s sexual life has been a plot line for multiple years of The Real Housewives of Potomac prior to Candiace’s recent comments from Season 7. One season there was a photo of him in a hotel room seemingly with another woman, another time there was a plot line about Darby allegedly pinching the butt of a crew member. Although this is the first time he’s persued legal action as a result of the series.





While he didn’t film for Season 7 of RHOP , Michael Darby’s presence still loomed over the latest batch of episodes. Ashley’s story line was primarily about her separation from Michael as they prepared to file for divorce. That included the two purchasing a new home for her and their children… for a whopping 13k a month.