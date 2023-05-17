Teresa Giudice Clears The Air Over 'Chosen Family' Comments, But Still Takes A Swipe At Margaret Josephs

Over the last decade and change the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a wildly popular reality TV powerhouse. One of the many shows that’s currently going strong is New Jersey, which features Teresa Giudice aka the longest running OG Housewife in the entire franchise. Season 13 of RHONJ has been full of drama, much of which surrounding Teresa’s wedding (including her wildly expensive hair) and fraught relationship with her brother/sister-in-law. Giudice recently cleared the air of her “chosen family” comments at the wedding, while also taking a swipe at fellow cast member Margaret Josephs.

Bravohaulics are currently deep into Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and watching as Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas' feud escalates. The entire season (which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription ) is leading up to Teresa’s wedding. And we already know that it was not attended by Melissa or Joe Gorga . During her big day she made a speech and referenced her “chosen family”, which some thought was a dig toward her brother. Giudice was asked about this in a video from Watch What Happens Live ’s YouTube , and she responded saying:

I’m so glad you asked me that, and I’m gonna tell you the God’s honest truth, because what you see with me is what you get. I went to a communion — my sister-in-law, her partner’s kid’s communion — and she said [in a speech that] there’s a lot of family here, but everyone else is chosen family. And Louis and I were there, and I was just so taken back from her speech. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love that.’ I said the next time I have to say a speech, I want to use that. And I swear to God that’s really where I got it from. So it was never a dig at my brother and Melissa. That’s Margaret starting her shit, but you know, whatever.

Well, there you have it. Per the OG of RHONJ, that comment she made at her wedding didn’t come with any intended malice towards the Gorga clan. Instead, she wanted to repeat a sentiment that she heard and was touched by previously. Although the choice of words definitely turned heads, especially as Bravo fans were watching for updates from her big day as it was happening.

While the feud between the Gorgas and Giudices is still going strong, Giudice’s response on WWHL actually took aim at another one of her cast members: Margaret Josephs . While the two got along throughout the season, that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. And she seems to blame Margaret for her wedding speech being interpreted in a way that caused even more drama.

Clearly the stakes are high this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the Season 13 finale was the most wild episode yet. There’s still Teresa’s wedding special and the three-part reunion to follow, so it feels like just about anything could happen. You can check out her comments on WWHL below:

Given her long tenure on RHONJ, Teresa Giudice had a substantial fanbase. The show has followed her having kids, her divorce, and (of course) that infamous table flip. After Giudice’s prison sentence and the loss of her parents, seeing her happy and getting married was a welcomed change of pace. But it’s still Housewives, so there’s been plenty of drama surrounding her wedding, and the guest list/wedding party.