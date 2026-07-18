Insider Makes Claim About How Quickly Chloe Fineman Decided To Exit SNL

After seven years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman has decided to exit the NBC mainstay. She leaves behind a strong legacy of iconic sketches and characters and for a while, seemed like one of the faces of the show. However, there have been a lot of changes at SNL, and for Fineman it seemed like the right time to depart. Of course, it's know that she's already landed her next gig and, per a report, her decision to step away from Studio 8H came together very quickly.

Fineman was offered a new TV opportunity that would reportedly conflict with SNL’s famously intense and demanding schedule. As has been revealed, Fineman was offered a role in David E. Kelley’s upcoming Netflix series , Myron Bolitar. And, according to a source for Page Six , Fineman allegedly decided upon everything in the matter of a day:

[It] all unfolded in one day … It happened very quickly. Chloe went back and forth, but it was a smart move — she knew she couldn’t say no.

Myron Bolitar is one of many Harlan Coben adaptations in development at the aforementioned streamer, as the author’s books have been the source material for thirteen series currently available on the platform. This immense success of the previous adaptations bodes well for this latest production, so it makes sense that Fineman wouldn’t want to give this huge opportunity up. And, in theory, a dramatic turn like this could be a way for her to showcase her range.

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Additionally, Page Six's insider also claims the purportedly fast decision could also be a result of Fineman’s current status at the show. Fineman’s presence on the show had dimmed a bit due to the power of new performers at the show, which includes rising star Ashley Padilla , who was one of the most heavily featured performers last season. SNL is a very competitive environment, and Padilla was notably taking on roles in sketches that had been given to Fineman in the past. A source claimed:

After seven seasons on the show, and with all the new faces, it was probably the best move for her.

Many have noted over the years that timing an SNL exit is incredibly important, and knowing when to leave is crucial for one's career following their tenure. The Lorne Michaels-produced show is a great way for a performer to show what they're capable of, but some stars have spoken about how it can limit a person's opportunities outside the show.

Additionally, many cast members Chloe Fineman started with, including Bowen Yang, have already exited the show themselves. On that note, Yang praised Fineman alongside others like Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández after she announced her departure. All in all, fans seemed to love watching Fineman make a name for herself over the years, but it's great to see new faces too. Regardless of what exactly went into her decision-making and how fast it transpired, I'm excited to see what lies ahead for her.

Check out some of Chloe Fineman’s best sketch comedy moments by revisiting Season 51 of Saturday Night Live, which is currently streaming with a Peacock subscription . That'll be a solid way for SNL fans to pass the time before the show returns for its 52nd season on NBC this fall as part of the 2026 TV schedule .